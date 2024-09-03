FALMOUTH – Robert Barton Mitchell, 100, of Falmouth, passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2024 after a brief illness. He was born July 7, 1924, a son of Henry and Aagot (Tandberg) Mitchell in Portland.

He attended Portland schools and went to work for N. T. Fox lumber after the death of his father.

In March 1943, he began basic training in the Army at Fort McClellen in Alabama. In January 1944, he landed in Italy and made PFC. He was at the invasion of Anzio Beach head then moved to Mussolini’s castle.

In February 1944, he was injured in a shelling and was transported to Naples where he received the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge for excellence in front line combat.

In August 1944, he returned state side to Cushing General Hospital in Framingham, Mass., where he underwent seven more surgeries and spent the next 14 months.

In December 1945, he received his Honorable Discharge and returned to work at Fox Lumber. While driving truck for Fox, he met his future wife, Alice Sanders at Andy’s Handy store in Yarmouth.

In September 1962, they moved to Falmouth to raise their family. Bob began raising chickens and turkeys and showed them at bird shows and the Cumberland Fair. They went on to raise sheep and he was active in the 4H.

He bought a pair of draft ponies and showed them at the fair and began doing parades all over the state, advertising for Seltzer and Rydholm with the “Pepsi ponies”.

Along with all his farm activities, he had a workshop and did beautiful woodworking. His eye for detail and perfection created many stunning pieces, and he passed his love of woodworking on to his youngest daughter.

He went on to be a cabinet maker at Fox Lumber before getting done after 38 years. He then went to work for his cousin driving truck at C. R. Tandberg in Windham for a brief period before going to work as a truck driver for the Town of Windham Public Works.

When he retired in 1987, he sold the ponies and bought a camper and a boat and they spent the summers camping and fishing throughout Maine. In the fall, they camped at Cumberland Fair and he worked in the farm museum.

With the care and help of his daughters, he was still living fairly independently at home with his cat and loved to be out driving his tractor. In November 2023, a brief illness made a move to Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough necessary. He was a life member of the Cumberland Farmers Club and a life member and former Commander of Falmouth American Legion Post #164.

He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife of 50 years, Alice (Sanders) Mitchell; a son-in-law, Chester Lane; a brother, Arthur Field and sister, Lois Mitchell.

He is survived by his daughters Lois Lane of Buxton and Julie and Allan Floerchinger of Limington; grandchildren, Robert and Gabrielle Lane, Robert Floerchinger and Emilee Pelletier, Melissa Palmer and Allan Floerchinger II; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Miya Floerchinger, Damian Palmer, Ella and Jackson Weaver, Henry Floerchinger and Kathleen Lane.

The family wishes to extend special thanks, first and foremost to his amazing neighbor and adopted daughter, Robin Penrod, for the help and support she gave to help keep him at home safely and the hours she spent with him in his final days; the staff at Maine Veterans home for the outstanding care they gave Bob and his fellow residents who created lasting friendships that meant the world to Bob and his family; and also to the caring staff at Mercy Hospital – 2-d floor- for the care given and their help for us through his final days.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland, where a reception will immediately follow. Burial with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

