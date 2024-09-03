DRESDEN — Police have identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday on Gardiner Road.

Andrew Coombs, 33, of Portland, who was driving south, died after the vehicle he was driving traveled into the northbound lane of Gardiner Road, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Coombs struck two other vehicles traveling in the northbound lane, both of which rolled onto their roofs.

In one car was Megan Higgins, 43, of Augusta, and two children ages 10 and 11. In a second car was Brad Reed, 41, of Auburn. All four victims were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Portland to be treated for internal injuries.

All involved in the collision were wearing seatbelts and air bags were deployed in all vehicles.

The crash caused Route 27, or Gardiner Road, to be closed until 6:30 p.m., nearly four hours after the crash occurred.

Coombs’ driving was reported to the sheriff’s office just prior to the crash, the news release says.

Dresden Fire and Rescue, Wiscasset Fire Department, ambulance service and police department, Gardiner Ambulance Service and Woolwich Fire/Rescue all responded to the crash and crash reconstructionist from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and Brunswick Police Department are investigating the crash.

Copy the Story Link