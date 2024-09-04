Age Friendly South Portland and the South Portland Senior Center will host an Age Friendly Resource Fair on Friday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Community Center.

Over 40 service providers will be at the event to offer information and resources on healthy aging, wellness, home modification, senior programs, vaccine clinics, blood pressure checks and more.

Refreshments will be on hand and attendees are encouraged to explore the Community Center’s senior center. Call Age Friendly South Portland at 767-7617 for more information.

