1. Deering: There are a handful of teams in the SMAA that have the potential to reach the Class A South championship game. Since possession is nine-tenths of the law, we’ll give the preseason No. 1 nod to defending champion Deering, which has experience and talent on defense, led by back Alberto Lucas-Bayata and midfielders Peter Sargent and Ethan Fisher. While Deering’s offense was hit by graduation, new scoring threats should emerge. Luke Newell, Lucio Quibinda and Alex and Sam Almeida have potential to provide offense. Jack Borland, a backup last season, takes over in net. The Rams open the season Friday night at rival Portland in a rematch of last season’s regional final.

2. Scarborough. The Red Storm need to replace Kilson Joao, who graduated as one of the top offensive players in the state, but longtime coach Mark Diaz has plenty of talent back. Striker Cooper Mallar returns after an 11-goal season, and Matt Fallona is another offensive option. In the midfield, the Red Storm rely on junior Ibrahim Jibril and senior Matt Booth. A talented defensive unit is anchored by junior center back Chris Coburn. Khalil Ghosheh, Carter Blanche and EJ Herrick also return to Scarborough’s defense. Seamus Corry will be in goal. The pieces are there for the Red Storm to reach the state final for the second time in three seasons.

3. Portland. The Bulldogs last won Class A South in 2017, but came close last season, falling 1-0 to Deering in the regional final. Portland has the talent for another deep playoff run. The Bulldogs allowed just eight goals last season, and all-SMAA back Ronan Mas is a big reason why. He returns to anchor Portland’s defense, along with Esa Antonio and Colin Lannon. Midfielder Baptista Mulanda was a second team all-SMAA pick after scoring three goals with five assists and could emerge as one of the league’s best players. Paolo Joao, Isaac Rodriques-Nkanza and Osvaldo Silva could become scorers.

4. Yarmouth. The Clippers have won the last three Class B state championships and eight of the last nine, but this was an offseason of change. Longtime coach Mike Hagerty retired and was replaced by former assistant Justin Morrill, a Yarmouth alum who takes over a team that returns just two starters. That doesn’t mean anyone should expect a down year from a program that usually finds a way to reload and remain dominant. Gideon Ahrens returns to the midfield. Other players who should step up and contribute include forward Zacarias Binda, midfielders Luis Cardoso and Zach Lattanzi and goalie Will Raymond.

5. Gorham. The Rams won 12 games last season, and with a number of experienced players back, they should be a contender again. Riley Dever was a first team all-SMAA defender and is a returning captain. Owen Spera scored 17 goals, earning second-team all-conference honors. Adam Lembarra, a senior, and Tyler Olson, a junior, return to the midfield. The graduation of Ethan Homa, the top goalie in the conference last season, leaves a void that will be filled by freshman Nolan Plummer or sophomore Corbin Wilson. Gorham will be tested early, with three of its first four games against expected contenders Windham, Scarborough and Kennebunk.

6. Windham. While the Eagles saw big graduation losses, Coach Jeff Neal thinks this team has more depth across the roster, which should lead to balance on the scoring sheet. It helps that Varsity Maine All-State player Luke Cunniffe is back after producing 14 goals and 11 assists last season. Cunniffe will be the offensive catalyst. Goalie Lucas Hammond, a first-team all-SMAA selection, is back after posting eight shutouts as a junior in 2023. Midfielder Sam Rogers had six goals and eight assists last season and will be another key player. The Eagles open the season Saturday morning against rival Gorham.

7. Falmouth. One thing is almost a certainty in Maine high school soccer – Falmouth will be in the playoffs. The Navigators have earned a postseason spot 23 straight seasons. This team has the talent to not just make it 24, but make a deep run in the playoffs. Midfielder Sam Yoon had six goals and four assists last season. Forward Ali Carter and back Griffin Parr join Yoon as returning second-team all-SMAA players. Captain Evan Mayo, a senior forward, had six goals and six assists last season and will again be an offensive threat. Senior Wyatt Carlson contributes to the defense. Coach Dave Halligan, now in his 38th season, should pass the 440-win mark for his career this fall.

8. Cape Elizabeth. The Capers reached the Class B South championship game each of the last three seasons, only to lose to eventual state champ Yarmouth. Cape Elizabeth should again be one of the top teams in the region, even after losing a lot of talent to graduation. Seniors Henry Moore and Tully Haydar will lead the Capers from the midfield. Harry Converse, a junior forward, could be an offensive catalyst, along with Will Vaine, also a junior. Senior Cam Leonhirth will lead a young defensive group, with sophomore Max Hayward and freshmen Kip Reynolds and Scotty Fredericks expected to contribute immediately.

9. Greely. With three first-team all-Western Maine Conference players back, the Rangers have the talent across the field to contend with Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth and York for the Class B South crown. Senior Mason Rodgers is one of the best defenders in the state and will work to lock down the opponent’s top scoring threat each game. Senior midfielder Owen Piesik is a four-year starter who enters the season with 17 career goals. Junior Landon Dominski returns in net for the Rangers. A three-year starter, he posted seven shutouts last season. Greely will find out how good it is soon, with two of its first three games against Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth.

10. Kennebunk. The Rams won nine games and advanced to the Class A South quarterfinals last season, and return six starters. Seniors Ben Urban and Cooper Thompson are three-year starters and will anchor the midfield. Blake Dallara moves from the midfield to center back, shoring up a defense that was hit by graduation. Willard Kull and Gavin MacDonald saw significant time on defense last season and will fill larger roles. On offense, Theo Pow and Devin Roy are returning starters. Roy is coming off a season in which he scored game-winning goals against Scarborough and Portland. Coach Nathan Bean said depth is a strength.

