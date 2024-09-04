Gideon Ahrens, Yarmouth senior, midfield: Yarmouth graduated nine starters from last season’s Class B state championship squad. One of those back is Ahrens, an all-Western Maine Conference selection by the league’s coaches last season who will take on a bigger role this fall.

Jack Anderson, Marshwood senior, back: The Hawks’ Defensive Player of the Year last season, Anderson is Marshwood’s leader on the field. Coach Ben Deschene calls Anderson a gamer and “as strong on the ball as any player I have ever coached.” His play will be key to the Hawks’ success this season.

Ethan Berry, Mt. Ararat senior, back: A first team all-Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference selection last season, Berry is a four-year starter at center back. He’ll regularly mark the top offensive players in the league as Mt. Ararat looks to contend in Class A North.

Lukas Bouchard, York senior, goalie: A first team all-Western Maine Conference pick last season, Bouchard anchors a strong York defense that returns backs Brad Carr, Jack Joyce and Quinn Walenta. Coach Julie Johnson said Bouchard has the ability to organize the back with authority, and his punts can be a weapon in transition from defense to offense.

Chris Coburn, Scarborough junior, back: An all-SMAA player last season as a sophomore, Coburn returns as one of the top defenders in what should be the toughest conference in the state again. He’ll lead a strong defense that includes Khalil Ghosheh.

Jacob Colaluca, North Yarmouth Academy junior, midfield: Colaluca scored 11 goals last season and will be one of the Panthers’ offensive leaders again as the team looks to improve in its second season back in Class C. Colaluca was an all-Western Maine Conference honorable mention selection last season.

Luke Cunniffe, Windham senior, midfielder: One of the top players in the SMAA last season, Cunniffe was a Varsity Maine All-State selection as a junior. He had 14 goals with 11 assists, and can control the midfield with his ability to win the ball in the air or on the ground.

Enoque De Dieu, South Portland senior, back: De Dieu returns to the defense for the Red Riots and will patrol in front of senior goalie Michael Zaccaria. De Dieu will be tested against two of the top teams in the SMAA, Scarborough and Portland, early in the season.

Andre Di Molfetta, Fryeburg Academy junior, midfielder: Di Molfetta is the top returning scorer for Fryeburg after scoring 14 goals as a sophomore last year. With the departure of high-scoring Nivaldi Locarto, Dimelteo becomes Fryeburg’s primary offensive weapon.

Tully Haydar, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfielder: Haydar will look to provide leadership in the midfield for a team that lost a lot of talent to graduation. He can lead the transition from defense to offense, and can provide scoring as the Capers look to make another deep run in the Class B South playoffs.

Ronan Mas, Portland senior, back: Mas will be a key player on a team that expects to contend for the Class A state championship. An all-SMAA first-team selection last season, he’s one of the top defenders in the state and leads a unit that allowed just eight goals last season.

Makili Matty, Traip senior, midfielder: Matty scored six goals and assisted on three others last season from his defensive midfield position, earning Western Maine Conference Class C/D Player of the Year. Traip reached the Class C South final last season, and Matty will be key to another deep playoff run.

Ange-Michel Liwanga, Cheverus sophomore, forward: One of the top newcomers in the SMAA last season, Liwanga scored 13 goals as a freshman. He’ll look to build on that and continue to improve as Cheverus tries to make the Class A South tournament after missing out last season.

Hunter Michaud, Noble sophomore, goalie: Michaud was thrown right into the action as a freshman and played well for the Knights, earning second-team all-SMAA honors. He hopes to turn that experience into a few more wins as Noble looks for improvement.

Ithiel Mulumba, Westbrook junior, forward: The Blue Blazes’ striker, Mulumba was named second-team all-SMAA as a sophomore. His quickness and scoring touch will be a key as Westbrook looks to improve on a seven-win season.

Mohamedi Ngido, Medomak Valley senior, midfield/forward: One of the top players in KVAC Class B, Ngido should again be an offensive threat for a team that hopes to make a deep playoff run in Class B North. Coach Brian Campbell said Ngido is “a level above most high school players.”

Lucas Plumb, Waynflete senior, midfield/forward: Plumb scored six goals and added seven assists last season. Along with George Shattuck, he’ll provide a spark to the offensive attack as Waynflete contends for the Class C state title after falling in the regional semis last season.

Nestor Powers, Lincoln Academy, back: Powers will lead the Eagles from his center back position. Coming off back-to-back seasons of double-digit wins, Lincoln Academy is reloading this season. The play of Powers on the defensive end will be a key to the team’s continued success.

Cameron Provencher, Sanford sophomore, back: The Spartans look to rebuild and improve in the always-tough SMAA, and Provencher will be a big part of that. Coming off a freshman season in which he learned on the job, Provencher will anchor the defense along with junior Levi Mann.

Zeus Rankin, Biddeford senior, midfield: Rankin scored 12 goals last fall and was a first-team all-SMAA player. The Tigers won five games and earned a playoff spot last season but seeks more improvement.

Mason Rodgers, Greely senior, back: One of the top defenders in the Western Maine Conference, Rodgers earned all-WMC honors last season and is one of three returning Rangers who were first-team all-conference selections, along with midfielder Owen Piesik and goalie Landon Dominski.

Peter Sargent, Deering senior, midfielder: As center midfielder and a team captain, Sargent is a four-year starter and will be a key for the Rams as they defend their Class A South title and look to make another deep playoff run. Along with back Alberto Lucas-Bayata, Sargent will be counted on as a defensive stopper.

Owen Spera, Gorham senior, forward: Coming off a season in which he scored 17 goals, Spera is the spark to Gorham’s offense. The Rams won 12 games in the always-competitive SMAA last season. Led by Spera and senior defender Riley Dever, they should contend again.

Ben Urban, Kennebunk senior midfielder: A three-year starter in the midfield, Urban made a strong return last fall after missing his sophomore season playing with Seacoast Academy. Cooper Thompson joins Urban to give the Rams a strong, experienced midfield duo.

Sam Yoon, Falmouth senior, midfielder: The Navigators made a run to the Class A South semifinals before losing a close game to eventual regional champion Deering. A returning starter, Yoon will be a key to Falmouth’s success again. He had six goals and four assists last season, and will be a pivotal two-way player.

