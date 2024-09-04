The Portland Sea Dogs had just two hits in losing the first game of a doubleheader to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 6-1 Wednesday in an Eastern League game at Manchester, New Hampshire.
The loss, combined with Somerset’s 6-4 over Binghamton in the first game of a doubleheader, clipped Portland’s lead in the Northeast Division to a half-game. The division winner advances to the playoffs against first-half winner Hartford.
Portland’s second hit came in the seventh – a solo homer by Mikey Romero.
Binghamton’s No. 8 and 9 hitter, Josh Rivera and Robert Brooks, each had two hits and combined for three RBI. Brook had a two-run homer in the fourth inning.
Binghamton’s Kevin Miranda (1-0) pitched all seven innings, walking none and striking out six.
