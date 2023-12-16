Sam Cochran, Cape Elizabeth senior, forward: Cochran scored 16 goals and had six assists for the Capers, who advanced to the Class B South final. Praised by Coach Ben Raymond for his leadership, hard work, and love of competition, Cochran was named to the Maine Soccer Coaches’ Association’s 11-player All-Region team and was the MSCA’s pick for Class B Player of the Year.

Luke Cunniffe, Windham junior, midfield: One of only two juniors on this year’s All-State team, the MSCA All-Region selection controlled the midfield with his ability to win balls on the ground and in the air, distribute, and be a scoring threat himself. Cunniffe recorded 14 goals and 11 assists for the Eagles, who went 14-1-1.

Jon Fulton, Yarmouth senior, defense: The only defensive player on the MSCA All-Region team, Fulton led a shutdown defense that was the driving force behind the Clippers’ third straight Class B championship.

Ethan Homa, Gorham senior, goalkeeper: A consensus pick as the top goalie in Class A, Homa allowed 0.8 goals per game in his first season as the Rams’ starter. He was the only keeper selected to the MSCA Southern Maine All-State team.

Kilson Joao, Scarborough senior, forward: Facing consistent double- and sometimes even triple-teaming as the Red Storm’s top offensive threat, Joao still produced with 18 goals and five assists and was named to the MSCA All-Region team.

Martin Kalala-Wasukundi, Portland senior, midfield: The Bulldogs’ leader, Kalala-Wasukundi played with tenacity, vision, and a high work rate whether setting up the offensive thrust or regaining possession. The MSCA All-Region pick scored seven goals to go with 10 assists and was also an SMAA All-Academic selection.

Nick Marion, Windham senior, forward: Marion was one of the three United Soccer Coaches’ All-Americans from Maine, and the MSCA’s Class A Player of the Year. He was the target of Windham’s attack, often double-teamed, and scored 33 goals, the second-best single-season total in Class A history. Marion is undecided on his college choice but intends to play at a Division III program in Maine.

Jacinta Mavinga, Lewiston senior, forward: Also a United Soccer Coaches’ All-American, Mavinga finished with 13 goals and 10 assists to help lead the Blue Devils to the Class A title, a healing moment for Lewiston in the wake of the shootings at two city entertainment venues that left 18 people dead.

Adam McLaughlin, Yarmouth senior, midfield: A quiet, dependable presence with a defense-first mindset, McLaughlin kept the Clippers organized and in control. The MSCA All-Region selection plans to play at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island.

Charlie Pons, Camden Hills junior, midfield: Able to split defenders with creative dribbling and control, Pons scored 23 goals to go with 12 assists in the competitive Class A North ranks. Also a tireless worker on defense, he was called “the best offensive player I saw this year” by Camden Coach Ryan Hurley.

Morgan Thibodeau, Mt. Abram senior, midfield: A United Soccer Coaches’ All-American, Thibodeau led the Roadrunners to an 18-0 season and the Class C state championship, finishing with 30 goals and 13 assists. He was also the MSCA Class C and the Sun Journal’s Player of the Year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Darren Allen, Mt. Abram: Over a 17-year period in the small, rural, mountainous western Maine towns of Phillips, Avon, Kingfield and Strong, Allen has built a homegrown soccer program full of skilled players. After coming close in recent years, Mt. Abram went 18-0 with 15 shutouts and three goals allowed, ended nemesis Waynflete’s four-year title run in the C South semifinal, and won the school’s first boys’ soccer state championship.

