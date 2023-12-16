Windham High boys’ soccer coach Jeff Neal says the progression of Nick Marion has “been just meteoric.”

But Neal is also quick to point out that Marion’s rapid rise to nearly unheard of goal-scoring status in the Class A ranks has its roots in a simple, time-honored method of improvement.

Marion and his teammates worked on their craft. On their own. Day after day.

It paid off. Marion scored 33 goals and Windham went 14-1-1, losing a heartbreaking Class A South semifinal to Portland, 1-0, in penalty kicks after 110 minutes of scoreless soccer.

Only one other Class A player has scored more goals in a single season – Lewiston’s Bilal Hersi had 34 in 2017 – according to statistics kept by the Maine Soccer Association.

For his proficient marksmanship, humble nature, and the respect he gained from not only Class A coaches but also those in other divisions, Marion is our choice as the Varsity Maine Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.

Marion was quick to credit teammates when told that his goal total was among the best in Maine history.

“I mean, it’s cool. But I’ve really gotta thank the whole group for that,” Marion said. “We really did what we had to do every game. I don’t think anyone would ball hog or take a shot they shouldn’t have. I think we all just played how we think we should to win games. So really, you have to credit the team for that one.”

Almost every day, Neal would see Marion and Windham junior midfielder Luke Cunniffe working out together.

“Within two weeks of our 2022 playoff loss, these guys were out on the field, hitting balls, doing agility drills, training circuits. It was a very regular thing to see,” Neal said. “And that was on top of what a lot of guys do with a premier team, which is a huge commitment in itself.”

For Marion, the extra practice became part of a daily routine. He didn’t think of it as work.

“You’d always be on a field and there was always someone to play with. You’d see someone on the field and you figured you better get out there,” Marion said. “Players I’ve met from the college level, they’ll all do that. They’ll go play pick-up.”

The extra time with the ball at his feet and working with teammates made Marion more comfortable and more confident – two traits necessary to be a top-tier goal scorer.

Neal noticed the extra preparation when Marion was taking on one, two, and sometimes even three defenders.

“He could just baffle defenders. His ability to set them up, and then he could get separation, and his finishing ability. Goal scorers go through hot periods and then sometimes go cold. Nick was as hot as any goal scorer I’ve seen,” Neal said.

As the target for the attack at the striker position, Marion often had to be patient before getting a chance.

“You’re not going to get a lot of opportunities with the ball, but when you have it, you might as well try to shine with it,” Marion said. “Don’t be afraid to make a mistake.”

Marion has played with the Seacoast United club team the last two years after several years with Rosevelt Soccer Club. He said he sometimes wondered if he would get bored with soccer, but it’s never happened.

Marion is interested in starting his college studies with a pre-law direction. A 4.0 grade-point average student, Marion said he’d like to play soccer at an in-state NCAA Division III school, noting Bates College and St. Joseph’s as two possibilities.

“I haven’t figure that out yet. I definitely want to play at a Division III school. I want to stay local,” Marion said.

