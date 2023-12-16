Emerson Homa recorded a hat trick as Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the previously undefeated Penobscot Pioneers, 6-3, in a girls’ hockey game Saturday at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer.

Penobscot (5-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead less than two minutes into the game on goals by Jordin Williams and Ella Davis and maintained that margin into the second period, when Gorham (5-1) struck for four straight goals. Homa got the first two, then set up the go-ahead goal by Katelyn Cyr. Greta Grant made it 4-2 in the final minute of the second.

Marissa Payne and Penobscot’s Delaney Carr exchange goals in the third period before Homa finished her hat trick with an empty-net goal.

Gorham goalie Emily Beal stopped 23 shots and also was credited with an assist.

YARMOUTH/FREEPORT 4, BIDDEFORD 1: Rosie Panenka scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Clippers (5-2) in a win over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk (2-3) at Travis Roy Arena.

Erin O’Connor and Adelaide Strout each added a goal.

Sophia Auger scored an unassisted goal for Biddeford in the third period.

LEWISTON 10, YORK 2: Lewiston/Oak Hill (2-2) scored four short-handed goals and got hat tricks from Kylie Dulac and Avaya Desjardins in a win over York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (1-7) at The Colisee.

Kiera Alessi tallied both York goals.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 2, CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 1: Lucas Martin and Charlie Moore scored 40 seconds apart early in the second period, and the Rangers (4-0) held on to beat Cheverus/Yarmouth (2-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Cheverus/Yarmouth cut into the deficit when David Swift scored a wraparound goal at 4:32 of the second but couldn’t get an equalizer against Greely freshman goalie Tucker Goddu.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

KENNEBUNK 77, BRUNSWICK 42: Theo Pow scored 21 points as the Rams (2-1) earned a win over the Dragons (1-2) in Kennebunk.

Sammy Murray chipped in with 18 points, and Jacob Thompson made three 3-pointers on the way to 15 points for the Rams, who outscored Brunswick 27-9 in the third quarter for a 58-32 lead.

Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick with 18 points, followed by Noah Johnson with 14.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 44, CARRABEC 42: Nate Oney scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Panthers (1-2) over the Cobras (2-2) at Waterville.

Brayden Kloza added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Jesse Mutagoma chipped in with eight points for NYA.

Logan Caldwell paced Carrabec with 13 points. William Lawrence finished with 10.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 76, CARRABEC 31: Ella Giguere scored 23 points, Graca Bila chipped in with 22, and the Panthers (3-0) opened each half with big runs against the Cobras (2-2) in Waterville.

Bila and Giguere each had seven assists and Bila grabbed seven rebounds. NYA outscored the Cobras 26-2 in the first quarter and 25-8 in the third.

Athena Gee finished with 15 points for the Panthers, including three 3-pointers.

