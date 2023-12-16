INDIANAPOLIS — Fletcher Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Braden Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue beat No. 1 Arizona 92-84 on Saturday.

Loyer was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and Smith was 4 of 7 while falling one point shy of his career high.

Zach Edey added 22 points and nine rebounds, with the 7-foot-4 All-American handling the middle while Smith and Loyer supplied the outside firepower in the Indy Classic.

The Boilermakers (10-1) handed the Wildcats their first loss while defeating a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since beating Arizona 72-69 on Nov. 25, 2000, which also was played in Indianapolis.

Caleb Love scored 29 points and Keshad Johnson added 24 for the Wildcats (8-1). Oumar Ballo added 13 points.

(2) KANSAS 75, INDIANA 71: Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including four crucial free throws in the final minute, and Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Jayhawks (10-1) rallied in the second half to beat the Hoosiers (7-3) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Kansas, which picked up its first victory at Assembly Hall, trailed by as many as 13 and did not take its first lead of the game until Dickinson scored in the post to make it 62-61 with 4:53 remaining.

Trey Galloway scored a career-high 28 points for Indiana.

(4) HOUSTON 70, TEXAS A&M 66: Emanuel Sharp scored Houston’s last five points and finished with 21 points, L.J. Cryer added 17, and the Cougars (11-0) held off the Aggies (7-4) in Houston.

Wade Taylor IV scored 34 points, including 26 in the second half, to lead a comeback bid by Texas A&M, which trailed 38-23 at halftime.

MICHIGAN STATE 88, (6) BAYLOR 64: Tyson Walker scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half to help the Spartans (5-5) build a huge lead as they handed the Bears (9-1) their first loss of the season, in Detroit.

Michigan State had a breakout performance with a 30-point lead in the first half, looking like the the team respected enough to be ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25.

MEMPHIS 79, (13) CLEMSON 77: David Jones scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, Jahvon Quinerly added 17 points and six assists, and Memphis (8-2) held on to beat visiting Clemson (9-1).

PJ Hall led Clemson (9-1) with 21 points, while Chauncey Wiggins finished with 19.

(15) FLORIDA ATLANTIC 64, ST. BONAVENTURE 54: Johnell Davis scored 16 points and the Owls (9-2) beat the Bonnies (7-3) in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

ALBERTUS MAGNUS 97, USM 85: All five starters scored in double figures for Albertus Magnus, and the Falcons (9-2) used a 17-5 run in the second half to pull away from the Huskies (5-5) in New Haven, Connecticut.

Tommy Whelan led Southern Maine with 23 points. Cody Hawes had 21 points and eight assists.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE MARITIME 73, ST. JOSEPH’S 64: Evelyn Dagan spearheaded a 26-16 run in the third quarter by making five 3-pointers, leading the Mariners (6-3) past the Monks (6-4) in Standish.

Dagan and Maria Barela combined for all of MMA’s points in the third quarter. Barela finished with 21 points – 11 in the third – and Dagan had 18.

Elisabeth Stapelfeld paced St. Joseph’s with 20 points. Angelica Hurley recorded 14 points and eight assists, Nina Howe scored 11 points, and Grace Ramsdell added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 99, PRESBYTERIAN 29: Freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points, and the Gamecocks improved to 10-0 for a third straight season by defeating Presbyterian (8-4) at home.

(10) BAYLOR 75, (24) MIAMI 57: Sarah Andrews scored 18 points as the Bears (9-0) rolled to a victory over the Hurricanes (8-1) in the Hall of Fame Series in San Antonio.

(17) UCONN 86, (18) LOUISVILLE 62: Aubrey Griffin scored a season-high 25 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 22 as they combined to make 19 of 23 shots, leading the Huskies (7-3) to a win over the Cardinals (10-2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

