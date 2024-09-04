Pro-Palestine protesters charged with criminal trespassing during a Bath Iron Works ceremony earlier this summer are now facing reduced charges of failure to use a crosswalk, or jaywalking.

On July 27, nine people were arrested for criminal trespassing while blocking traffic, while another was cited for criminal mischief, during the protest at the christening of BIW warship the USS Patrick Gallagher.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, a group of protesters waited outside West Bath District Court for their arraignment proceedings. They were joined by supporters who decried the war in Gaza.

The attorneys representing the protesters, Leonard Sharon of Lewiston and co-counsel Zachary Fey, waived the arraignments, entering not guilty pleas on their clients’ behalf. No court date has been set for the one protester charged with criminal mischief.

“I came in solidarity to be with folks that were supposed to have been arraigned today,” said Fateh Azzam.

“General Dynamics (BIW’s parent company) is a criminal enterprise, profiting from Israel’s genocide in Gaza,” said protester Jamila Levasseur. “I stand with the people of Palestine, who have a right to free themselves from Israeli occupation and a right to live in safety.”

Ten of the roughly 75 BIW protesters were arrested by Bath Police officers around 10:30 a.m. on July 27 for criminal trespassing. They included artist Robert Shetterly, 77, of Brooksville; Russell Wray, 69, of Hancock; Lisa Savage, 67, of Solon; Dudley Hendrick, 82, of Deer Isle; Jamila Lavasseur, 69, of Waldo; Constance Jenkins, 76, of Belfast; and Mary Beth Sullivan, 70, of Brunswick. Protesters arrested for obstructing traffic included Bradley Conway, 32, of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Abigail Fuller, 64, of Portland, while Mark Roman, 77, was charged with criminal mischief.

The Maine Coalition for Palestine has been pushing Maine representatives to support a call for a ceasefire.

According to the United Nations, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 40,000, with most being women and children, and an average of 130 people have been killed every day in Gaza.

“We have been demonstrating since the beginning of this war,” Azzam said. “We have been hit with a lot of frustration because there seems to be whoever is in the White House is deaf to it all.”

Azzam said the protests for Gaza will continue until a ceasefire is agreed upon and a U.S. arms embargo is imposed on Israel.

“What do we need to do as a country to stop this administration from being complicit in sending 2,000-pound bombs made in Saco by General Dynamics to carry this out,” Roman said about his arrest. “I don’t know what else to do.”

He said he feels like protesting is one of the few ways to have his voice heard in speaking out against the violence committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The protesters are planning another demonstration at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, next to the House of Pizza near the Common Grounds Fair in Unity. They will hand out flyers like they did on the morning of The Great State of Maine Air Show.

The protesters will ask people to sign a petition to boycott Clinton-based worker- and consumer-owned cooperative Fedco for selling seeds sourced from Israel.

