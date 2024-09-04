OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Linda Joyce Pratt Woodward, 78, of Old Orchard Beach surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2024, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a brief illness. Linda attended South Portland grammar schools and Scarborough High School.
She was born Nov. 1, 1945 in Portland, a daughter of the late Howard Barrows Pratt and Blanche Hartnett Pratt. She worked throughout her life in healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.
She was a loving and supportive mother. Her hobbies were painting, bingo, craftmaking, and luncheons with her friends, mother, sister, and Aunt Helen. She loved and adored her constant companion, Rosie, a toy Maltese rescue.
Linda is survived by her mother Blanche Hartnett Pratt; husband Wilbert George Woodward (Bill) of Old Orchard Beach; four children, Gail Marie Perry of Oceanside, Calif., Judith Lee Perry of San Diego, Calif., Howard Pratt Leighton of Scarborough, James Alan Leighton of Standish; three grandchildren, Julia Morgan Leighton of New Gloucester, Brooke Ashley Leighton of Scarborough, Dillon James Leighton of Standish; one great-grandson Miller James Bradway of Scarborough; and her husband’s four children, Vaughn Woodward, Scott Woodward, Lisa Woodward, and Carl Woodward.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life from 2 to 5 p.m., Friday Sept. 6, 2024, at Willows Pizza & Restaurant, located at 740 Broadway, South Portland.
