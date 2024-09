Authors/Writing

Sept. 9

Amy Safford author talk: “Goode Vibrations of the Wresting Place,” discussion of diversity and inclusion in Maine, 6 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org

Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 5 p.m., Naples Public Library, 940 Roosevelt Trail. naplespubliclibrarymaine.org

Sept. 12

David Florig author talk: “The Shattered Curling Stone,” 5 p.m., Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. raymondvillagelibrary.org

Comedy

Sept. 13

Liam McGruk; Holly Johnston; Adam Groppman: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $10, 21-plus. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Film

Sept. 5

“One Life” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“The Fabulous Four” (2024): Rated R, 2 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 7

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (2016): Rated PG, 10 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“The Bikeriders” (2023): Rated R, 12:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Riverbank Park, Westbrook. $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

Sept. 11

“Night Train to Lisbon” (2023): Rated R, 5 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Sept. 12

“Fisherman’s Friends” (2020): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“Alphaville” (1965): 2 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Sept. 14

“Inside Out 2” (2024): Rated PG, 10 a.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Kill” (2023): Rated R, 12:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Sept. 5

Mad Honey Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Sept. 6

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Don Wessels: 7 p.m., Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook. $10-$15 suggested donation. facebook.com/theConantHomestead

Bess Jacques Trio: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 7

Maine Middle Eastern Ensemble: 4-6 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Lexi James; Wildheart: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 8

Henry Lowery: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 11

Dan Waxman and Friends: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Sept. 12

Anni Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

The Bayou Mountain Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Sept. 13

Kris Hype: 5:30 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. rockrow.com/quarryside

Rose Alley: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Billy Mitchell: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Defying Gravity: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 14

Christie Ray Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sept. 15

Adam Fox: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

“Cowboy Bebop” Live: 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $32-$67. westbrookpac.org

Theater

Sept. 8

“Jimmy Higgins, a Life in the Labor Movement”: One-man show by Harlan Baker, 2:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org