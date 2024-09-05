Ethan Berry, senior, Mt. Ararat, center back: Ideally, Berry would like to play a little less defense this year, but if opposing offenses get through to the back line, the all-KVAC first-teamer and regional all star is more than capable of shutting them down with smothering marks and quick pursuit.

Connor Campbell, senior, Morse, center back: As the Shipbuilders’ defensive anchor, Campbell will man a back line trying to improve on Morse’s 2023 record (6-6-4). Campbell was named an all-state player by the Maine Soccer Coaches Association last year.

Spencer Franks, sophomore, Lisbon, midfielder: Named to the all-MVC second-team as a freshman, Franks’ speed and hard work ethic leading to scoring chances will be key for the Greyhounds to improve upon a 3-11-1 record.

Christian Hallowell, junior, Morse, midfielder: Hallowell will be using his speed and vision to create more scoring opportunities (five goals, team-high five assists in 2023) for the Shipbuilders, after being named to the all-KVAC first-team and as a regional all-star in 2023.

Sebastian Martini, junior, Brunswick, midfielder: Last season, Martini played holding midfielder and wasn’t heavily involved in the Brunswick offense. After a summer of training and improvement, the junior will now be relied on to be the Dragons’ offensive engine.

Luke McLoughlin, senior, Mt. Ararat, midfielder: A senior captain alongside Berry, McLoughlin will aim to be the sparkplug for Mt. Ararat’s offense and continue the high-scoring trend the Eagles found at the end of last season.

Waylon Rohrer, senior, Morse, goalkeeper: Rohrer joined teammates Campbell and Hallowell on the regional all-star team after notching a pair of clean sheets in the 2023 season.

Jacob Samuels, junior, Brunswick, forward: This will be Samuels’ first year with significant varsity level playing time. The quick forward will look to use his excellent ball skills and creativity to provide scoring chances for Brunswick.

Cam Tourigny, senior, Freeport, midfielder: First-year head coach Peter Mills takes over a young team with players stepping into newer roles, so an experienced player like Tourigny will help push the Falcons’ offensive attack.

Brady Yazwinski, senior, Mt. Ararat, goalkeeper: Yazwinski has the tall task of following a four-year starter, but the senior is willing to put his body on the line to punch out shots and secure the save for a strong defensive squad.

