Julianna Allen, junior, Mt. Ararat, center attacking midfielder: A first-team all-KVAC selection her first two seasons, Allen will be one of the leaders in providing the Eagles a relentless offensive attack. Allen scored eight goals and eight assists last year.

Victoria Babbin, junior, Lisbon, goalkeeper: Through two years in goal, Babbin has racked up over 300 career saves and is on pace for over 500 once her high school career ends. The captain will be integral to the Greyhounds’ success in their return to Class C South after one year in eight-person soccer.

Shealyn Brochu, senior, Morse, forward: The reigning Class B KVAC cross country runner of the year is focusing just on soccer this season. Brochu, a multi-year captain, will be a contender for the Shipbuilders’ leading scorer with impressive ball control and a strong shot.

Kenzie Cochran, senior, Freeport, defender: Named to the all-WMC second-team, Cochran will be one of the veteran defenders Freeport will count on after shutting out six teams last season.

Lana DiRusso, senior, Freeport, midfielder: A standout lacrosse player, the Falcons will look for DiRusso to continue sending shots to the back of the net after last year’s trip to the Class B South semifinals.

Islah Godo, senior, Mt. Ararat, center attacking midfielder: Godo is another key weapon in Mt. Ararat’s multi-optioned offense (13 goals, eight assists). The captain will look to capitalize on a second year under head coach Kevin Flaherty’s system and add to her two first-team all-KVAC nods.

Advertisement

Jenna Jensen, junior, Mt. Ararat, center back: Jensen anchors the middle of the Eagles’ back line and helped force six clean sheets in 2023 as an all-KVAC second-teamer.

Alexis Morin, senior, Brunswick, forward: A two-time KVAC player of the year and two-time all-state selection, Morin is just as effective as a scorer (16 goals) and a facilitator (14 assists).

Molly Tefft, junior, Brunswick, forward/midfielder: The other half of Brunswick’s scoring threat, Tefft will look build upon last year’s first-team all-KVAC campaign with first-year head coach Kevin Bachman.

Emma Wallace, sophomore, Morse, winger: This will be Wallace’s second-year with the program, but head coach David Beauregard anticipates the quick winger to be one of the offense’s focal points, especially as the year goes on and she gains more experience.

Copy the Story Link