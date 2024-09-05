Community Celebration this Saturday

The schedule of activities for this town-sponsored gala has been announced. The parade starting in the Lower Village steps off at 9:30 a.m. and will proceed to the fairgrounds at 106 Bald Hill Road where it will travel around the track.

The Five County Credit Union tent will feature balloon-tying from 10 a.m. to noon and glitter tattoos from 12:15 to 2:15 p.m. Sounds from the music tent will be performed by New Gloucester’s own Jim Gallant, who is a singer, songwriter and finger-style guitarist, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Country Roads, the 2018 Pine Tree State Country Music Association Modern Country winner, a band from southern Maine covering today’s country music, will perform from 12:15 to 3 p.m.

Field day games including a diaper derby, egg and spoon race, water games and more will be contested in an open grass area. That site also will include a cheer demonstration by the Gray-New Gloucester Diamonds at 10:45 a.m., a money hunt at 12:30 p.m. and an animal show by Sparks’ Ark animal education and rehabilitation from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m.

Roaming the premises will be a stilt walker from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and a magician from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Free bike raffle drawings will occur at noon and at 1:30 p.m. Entrants must be present to win. All entertainment and the Kidz Zone will pause from noon to 12:15 p.m. for the national anthem, guest speakers, coloring contest winners and bike raffle drawing in the music tent.

Admission to the fair is free. Restrictions include no dogs and no smoking.

Fall book and bake sale

Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library announced its fall book and bake sale, to be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Community Building, 381 Intervale Road.

As a perk, members of the Friends are invited to a preview sale at 11 a.m. on the day of the sale. To become a member, go to friendsnewgloucesterlibrary.org/membership, pick up a form at the library or send a check to Friends of NGPL, P.O. Box 321, New Gloucester, ME 04260.

New Shaker publication

A new book has been published to honor the 250th anniversary of the Shakers’ arrival in America and to coincide with the United States Postal Service’s release of the Shaker Design commemorative stamp sheet. This book tells of the history of the Shaker-run post office at Sabbathday Lake.

The spiral-bound, 84-page book is printed in full color and is a limited-edition printing designed and published by The United Society of Shakers, including never-before published historic photographs. It is available for purchase online at maineshakers.com/shop or in the Shaker’s Museum Shop at 707 Shake Road for $20.

Songo River Cruise

G-NG Recreation is sponsoring a cruise aboard the new Songo River Princess for a leisurely tour of the Songo River in Naples (Maine, that is) from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 25. Plan to arrive by 9:30 a.m. at the boat launch at 841 Roosevelt Trail.

The cost is $30 per person. Seating is limited, so register in advance by going online at gngrec.com or by calling 926-4126, ext. 233.

