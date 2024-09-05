The Rockland Public Library and Midcoast Maine Green Burial are presenting a program about green burial at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the library’s Community Room and via Zoom. This event is free and open to all.

Midcoast Maine Green Burial, a local grassroots volunteer organization formed to promote the creation of a green burial cemetery in Knox, Waldo or Lincoln County, will host a free documentary screening and illustrated public presentation about green burial. “Bury Me at Taylor Hollow” by Orion Pahl will introduce the topic of green burial and discuss how the practice sequesters carbon and preserves land. This film will explore the basics of green burials and review how they differ from conventional burial practices. Following the screening will be a discussion where members of Midcoast Maine Green Burial will explore how the process can afford an intimate healing experience for the loved ones of the person who has died.

The Green Burial Council, a national educational and certifying organization, defines green burial as “a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact that aids in the conservation of natural resources, the reduction of carbon emissions, the protection of worker health, and the restoration and protection of habitat.”

The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov by 4 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Copy the Story Link