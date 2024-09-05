Can you even handle how much is going on this weekend?

For one, there’s the Chelsea Handler show at Merrill Auditorium on Friday. There’s also the HenryFest music festival in North Yarmouth on Sunday, the Laudholm Nature Crafts Festival in Wells on Saturday and Sunday and the Portland Maine Comedy Festival all weekend long.

What? That’s not enough? Then head to see Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at Thompson’s Point on Sunday. We’ve got the skinny on all of these things, so hop to it.

There’s a ton of other live music options to choose from this weekend.

The final show at Sun Tiki Studios in Portland is on Friday, featuring Vapors of Morphine with local opener Sparxsea.

Then there’s a pair of pretty epic festivals to choose from.

On Saturday, WMPG presents McGoldROCKS Music Festival with Plague Dad, Vices Inc., Euphemia, Bondeko and Spose. The music happens on the University of Southern Maine campus in Portland.

Also on Saturday is the Big Falls Music & Cider Fest in New Gloucester, featuring Hayley Jane, King Kyote and Love By Numb3rs, among other acts.

Fans of the New England Patriots, rejoice! The first game of the season is Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the best parts of watching a Pats game at home is the ability to eat whatever you want, including the qunitessential football snack: chicken wings. Two tasty choices of wings are available at Smoked and Leonardo’s, both on Forest Avenue in Portland, and both open well before kick-off to make your takeout dreams come true.

Porchfest is an annual event in Portland’s Deering Center neighborhood that features several residences hosting local music performances on porches and in driveways and yards. The music starts at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. Check out our interview with Bob Carroll, one of the Porchfest hosts.

It might technically still be summer, but fall theater season is upon us, and we’ve got the lowdown on several upcoming productions, including Portland Players’ “Legally Blonde: The Musical.” For instant theater gratification, see “Little Shop of Horrors” now through Sept. 21 at Ogunquit Playhouse.

