Every September, Bob Carroll turns his driveway on Bedell Street in Deering Center into a stage for Porchfest, when bands play in front of homes throughout the neighborhood. He’s been a host for nearly all of the festival’s 10 years and credited the organizers for the hard work they’ve put in over a decade to realize their vision. This year’s festival is 12:15-5 p.m. Sunday, and more than 65 bands will play throughout the afternoon. (Carroll, 53, will host 3rd Shelf Cava.)

Porchfest is free and open to all. For more information, including a map and parking details, check the Deering Center Neighborhood Association Facebook page. This interview has been edited for length.

What is involved in being a host for Porchfest?

The date has always been ingrained. It’s always been the Sunday after Labor Day when people are mostly around, so having that in your schedule.

The actual day-of is pretty easy. Unless you’re doing acoustics. I just put out power and make it nice. People set up in my driveway. People might do that or set up on their actual porch. It’s mostly a willingness to have them use that space for an hour, maybe 45 minutes, for them to set up, and the hour that they’re playing. The bands do the brunt of the work. I put out power and some chairs. The committee does a lot of the work. They put signs out.

There’s not that much labor involved, and you have to have a willingness to have them use your space.

Advertisement

Let’s say someone is coming to Porchfest for the first time. What advice would you give them about enjoying the day?

If you’re coming for a longer period of time or with your kids – it’s very kid-friendly – be prepared to meet some new people. It might be good to bring a snack because that stuff’s not really provided.

Get a map. The maps are posted, but also there’s hard copies. They’ll put it online so you can have a map on your phone. A lot of people might know two or three bands that are playing, so you can map it out.

But you don’t have to plan it out. You’re going to be surrounded by music in a six-by-six-block radius and you can just go with the flow and just have a fun day of hearing different cool music and just being around people that want to be outside and listen to music.

We try to free up the street, so there is parking at Deering High School or places that they don’t barricade off. It’s good to be prepared. You might be doing some walking. A bike is a great way too to utilize the space.

Do you usually stay at your own place?

Advertisement

With two bands, it was a little harder, but I don’t usually have to go far. But if you’re a host, you still get to walk around and enjoy the music and see some of the crowds. You don’t have to stay the whole time. Most people might want to do that, but a half hour in or whatever, you can go see your friend’s band too and come back. People are really respectful about people’s property, about their space. That hasn’t been an issue for us. That’s another reason we continue to host.

Do you have a favorite Porchfest memory?

One got canceled over COVID, but the one the year after, in 2021, people just really wanted to be outside and see people and experience this. It was busy that year, and it ended up being a great day. I think people just wanted to be outside and doing stuff and seeing one another and supporting one another. I could go around and see a variety of different bands but also see a lot of people I hadn’t seen in a while due to being more around the house. That was probably my best memory, but there’s been a lot.

What do you think Porchfest has brought to the Deering Center neighborhood? How has it impacted the neighborhood identity?

It’s a strong sense of community that we look out for one another. It’s good to laugh and be social and listen to music. The music brings people together and has that sense of community. You look around, and you’re smiling and laughing, and people might be dancing, and you’re seeing kids that are now grown. If I had to sum it up, it would be a strong sense of community.

Copy the Story Link