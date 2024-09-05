The Portland Sea Dogs scored three runs in the seventh inning with the help of a bases-loaded walk, an error and another defensive miscue as they moved back into first place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division with a 4-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Portland was held to four hits but took the lead in the first inning when Alex Binelas doubled home Jhostynxon Garcia.

Four Sea Dogs pitchers – Juan Daniel Encarnacion, Jacob Webb (10-3), Alex Hoppe and Reidis Sena – combined on a five-hitter.

The Sea Dogs hold a half-game lead over Somerset with nine games remaining.

