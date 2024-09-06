A group of employees in Maine’s gambling control unit spoke out Friday in support of their executive director following a vote of no confidence by casino inspectors earlier this week.

The casino inspectors called for Milton Champion’s removal after alleging that he has fostered a toxic workplace and undermined casino regulations, particularly with a schedule change that they say has prevented them from working two days per week.

A different group of employees in the Gambling Control Unit wrote in a letter that was sent to members of the media on Friday that they support Champion and felt the need to speak up publicly.

“As a group, we feel a need to express our unwavering support and appreciation for our executive director,” the letter said. “His open-door policy and approachable demeanor have made us feel both welcomed and valued. Under his guidance, we have been encouraged to take on new challenges, develop our skills and grow professionally.”

The letter was signed by Gambling Control Unit Deputy Director Matthew Motti and eight other employees, including an office specialist, two office assistants, three public safety inspectors and two auditors.

The unit employs 19 people in all and is a bureau of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Advertisement

Those who signed the letter said they have never experienced hostility from Champion or a negative work environment caused by his actions, and said his “integrity and dedication to the unit are unquestionable.”

Shannon Moss, public safety spokesperson, said in an email Friday that the department hasn’t received an earlier letter made public by the department’s nine casino inspectors earlier in the week expressing their frustrations with Champion. She said the department is familiar with the contents of that letter as published in the media.

“The (previous) letter involves an ongoing grievance process and impact bargaining that is actively being conducted by the state’s Office of Employee Relations and Bureau of Human Resources,” Moss said.

Champion did not publicly respond to that letter and Moss said he did not want to comment about the show of support Friday.

“Director Champion was just made aware of this letter of confidence this morning and while he appreciates the support we have no further comment,” she added.

Nathan Daigle, one of the unit’s casino inspectors, reiterated the criticisms in the letter expressing no confidence in a written statement Friday.

“100% of casino inspectors in our state have signed on to our letter of no confidence,” Daigle said. “As the workgroup that is engaged in regulation and oversight of our casinos, we have experienced retaliation and a toxic work environment created by Director Champion.

“Combined with recent concerning changes he has made regarding regulation and services provided to our casinos and taxpayers, we have lost confidence in his ability to lead our unit.”

Copy the Story Link