BOSTON — One of the feel-good stories of the Boston Red Sox season didn’t last long.

Rich Hill, who returned to the team recently at age 44, was designated for assignment Friday. In Hill’s place, the Red Sox added right-hander Luis Guerrero to their active roster.

Hill, who sat out the first half of the season to coach his son’s Little League team, signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox in mid-August and was promoted to the big leagues soon after.

Hill made four appearances with the Red Sox, all in relief, compiling a 4.91 ERA. His last appearance came earlier this week when he entered a game at Citi Field against the New York Mets and issued two walks in 1/3 inning.

Guerrero, 24, had a 3.31 ERA at Worcester while holding batters to a .198 average. He averaged 13.09 strikeouts per nine innings over 42 game for the WooSox. A native of the Dominican Republic, Guerrero moved to Boston as a child. He was a 17th-round pick by the Red Sox in 2021.

It’s unknown whether Hill intends to continue his career. He’s pitched in 20 seasons, compiling a lifetime mark of 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA.

Drafted in 2002, Hill has played for 13 organizations including some, like the Red Sox, several times. He pitched for the Sox in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2022 and again this season.

“It’s more about Guerrero than anything else,” said Manager Alex Cora. “With Rich, obviously, tough one. Everybody feels for him, everyone in the organization. He’s going to be a Red Sox for life. But I think it’s smart for us to start getting guys here that can contribute now and obviously in the future.”

Cora noted that Hill struggled with control, with three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

“He looked good in the first (outing) here,” said Cora. “Then the (Kerry) Carpenter at-bat was a good one and he gave up the homer (in Detroit). The last one (in New York), he wasn’t able to throw strikes.”

BREWERS: Minor league pitcher Ever Urena was suspended for 56 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s drug program for players assigned outside the U.S. and Canada.

A 19-year-old right-hander, Urena agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers in July had a 0.00 ERA and one save in six games and 5 1/3 innings in the Dominican Summer League.

RANGERS: Elvis Andrus signed a ceremonial one-day contract to officially retire with Texas, the team he played for in the first 12 of his 15 seasons in the majors.

Andrus made his big-league debut as a 20-year-old shortstop in 2009 and was a steady presence up the middle when the Rangers went to back-to-back World Series in 2010-11. He was also part of AL West-winning teams in 2015-16.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia placed third baseman Alex Bohm on the 10-day injured list because of a left hand strain.

Bohm hurt his hand Aug. 29 while taking a swing in the game against Atlanta. He remained with the club, hoping for a quick recovery. But Bohm didn’t heal sufficiently, forcing the Phillies to remove him from the active roster.

FRIDAY’S GAME

YANKEES 3, CUBS 0: Luis Gil pitched six sparkling innings in his return from a back injury, and New York won at Chicago.

Aaron Judge hit an RBI double and scored on Austin Wells’ two-run single as New York scored three times in the third inning in its first game at Wrigley Field since 2017. Judge went 1 for 3 with a walk in his 10th straight game without a home run – his longest streak of the season.

The Yankees (81-60) improved to 2-2 on a six-game trip that began with a difficult series at Texas.

The Cubs (72-69) lost for the third time in four games since a successful trip put them back in the conversation for the third NL wild card.

