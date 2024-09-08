SCARBOROUGH – Brian Wayne Gordon, 82, passed peacefully Aug. 22, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Scarborough, with his wife, family and friends by his side.

Born in Brockton, Mass. in 1941, to Donald Wayne and Nora Jean Ireland Gordon, Brian and family soon returned to Mattawankeag, Maine. He graduated from Eliot High School in 1959, received his B.S. from Gorham State Teachers College in 1963 and his M.S. in Education from Gorham State College in 1979.

Brian began his 44-year career with Portland Public Schools in 1963. He participated in and contributed to many professional activities, held memberships in associated organizations, and received numerous awards throughout his lifetime.

Brian was known and recognized as an exemplary dedicated, inspiring educator, coach, adviser, mentor, Athletic Director and leader. A man of integrity and compassion with an outstanding work ethic, he was steadfastly committed and available to his students, peers and colleagues. He was a devoted, husband, father, relative and friend. His kind and positive influence, along with his sense of humor and story-telling flair, endured to his final days.

Brian enjoyed traveling to all 50 states with his wife and son, where they explored historical sites, National Parks, and attended games at every Major League Baseball home park. He had a passion for golf, fly fishing, cooking, genealogy, history and sports!

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna; their son Garrett and wife Crystal; his sister Vicky and husband Marty Ready; cousins David Gordon, Charleen Wiseman, other cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Bruce Gordon.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to, donations may be made to:the Maine Baseball

Hall of Fame or to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House or to:

another charitable organization

