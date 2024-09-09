Marynel Driscoll

Marynel “Peggy” (Ridley) Driscoll, age 94, passed away on Aug. 23, 2024, at Summer Commons after a happy life of teaching and community service.

She was born in Alfred, Maine, on March 17, 1930, to Frank Abel and Erma (Hussey) Ridley. After graduating from Alfred High School in 1947, she worked in a shoe shop to put herself through college and graduated from Nasson College in 1951.

She was secretary for the Sanford Chamber of Commerce during the 1950s, but teaching was her real passion and her gift. After teaching at North Berwick High School and St. Ignatius High School in Sanford, Peggy taught business for more than 16 years at Massabesic High School where she was beloved by students, some of whom kept in touch with her for many years.

She married Kenneth Joseph Driscoll of Shapleigh on Dec. 13, 1957. Together they bought an old farmhouse in Shapleigh and raised two boys, Kent and Keith. She was very active in alumni and civic affairs. She was a member of the Shapleigh School Board and later SAD 57 Board of Directors at the time SAD 57 was formed and Massabesic High School was built. She was also a member of the board of trustees of Nasson College and president of the Nasson College Alumni Association.

In the late 1980s, Ken and Peg sold “the farm” and purchased homes in Sanford and Lakeland, Florida. For the next 25 years, they summered in Maine and wintered in Florida. The park they were in became known as “Little Sanford” as other friends from the town moved into the park. They were very fond of golf and Peggy became active in many activities in the Lakeland area. Peggy played an active role in the Nasson Alumni Association and the Little Theatre into her 90s. She assisted with writing grants to revitalize the theater and increase programs and services for people of all ages from preschool to seniors. She also enjoyed singing and acting in Little Theatre productions.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth; her parents, Frank and Erma Ridley; a brother, Russell Ridley; and her nephew, Kenneth Ridley. Surviving are her sons, Kent Driscoll and his wife Ann of Kennebunk; Keith Driscoll and his wife Carol of Keene, New Hampshire; her grandsons, Corey Driscoll of Kennebunk; Parker Driscoll of Sanford; Hayden Driscoll and his wife Tuna Driscoll of Sanford; and her niece Kimberly Ridley and her husband Thomas Curry of Brooklin, Maine

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the Alfred Parish Church, 8 Kennebunk Road, Alfred, ME, followed by a luncheon at Oak Street Bistro, 3 Oak St., Alfred, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peggy to the Nasson Community Center and Little Theatre, 457 Main Street, Springvale, ME 04083.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Peggy’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002

