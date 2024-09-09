Two years ago, Biddeford came in with a loaded team and a transcendent player, then won a state championship. Last year, Gorham featured an experienced and talented roster, then earned a Gold Ball at the end of the season.

This year, however, asking which is the team to beat in SMAA Class A volleyball yields no sure answer. Normally a conference of clear favorites, the SMAA is anyone’s game.

“It’s a toss-up,” Gorham Coach Emma Tirrell said. “I don’t know who the team to beat is. … It’s pretty up in the air. It’s pretty crazy that this is the first year that nobody’s really sure what’s going to happen, which is pretty cool.

“Usually we know the top four teams. This year it’s a free-for-all.”

Typically, volleyball has been ruled by an elite few. In Class A it was Greely, then Falmouth, and since the pandemic it’s been Scarborough (champion in 2021), Biddeford and Gorham vying for that status.

But this season there are indications that the pack has tightened. Scarborough graduated nine seniors. Gorham graduated 10. Biddeford saw the state’s best player, Danielle Emerson, graduate, and longtime coach Ruth Shaw retire.

Meanwhile, traditional middle-tier teams are ready to move up. Take Sanford, fifth last year, which returns its whole lineup. Or Thornton Academy, 10th while starting two freshmen and two sophomores. Or Cheverus, which was eighth but brings back several top players.

Add it up, and teams that before were vying for second billing have reason to think big.

“There’s more opportunity and there’s less of the underdog excuse,” said Ryan Geary, Sanford’s first-year head coach after serving as an assistant. “We’re all kind of in this race. It’s no longer ‘Let’s chase Biddeford, let’s chase Scarborough, let’s chase Gorham.’ It’s kind of an ‘every man for himself’ game.”

Thornton Coach Corey Huot said the level playing field isn’t just a result of well-timed graduations, but an indication of the sport’s increasing popularity. More kids are playing, more are improving, and more teams are seeing that effect on their rosters.

“We’re definitely starting to see a lot more parity, and I think a lot of that just comes down to more and more kids playing travel volleyball,” he said. “The season is longer, the competition’s higher. … The level of play, watching the summer league with kids that might not even make the varsity team, is just impressive based on where it’s been in years past.”

The teams that have led the way won’t be easy to unseat. Scarborough hopes to have returning All-State player Natalie Moynihan, recovering from knee surgery, back soon. It also has a talented cast back, including setter Natale Philibert, middle hitter Allie Canatsey, outside hitter Olivia Ingream and libero Madi Clements. Biddeford has impact players in outside hitter Maeve Donovan and sophomore middle blocker Brynn Wilkinson back. Gorham’s rebuilt lineup, led by libero Natalie Smith, outside hitters Vanessa Walker and Lauren Dunbar, and setter Liana Edwards, has impressed.

“It is tough to crack that top three,” Huot said.

More teams are confident they can. Sanford has all-conference middle hitter Samone Gallagher leading an experienced bunch that includes all-SMAA second-team libero Leah Soucy and setter Ellery Genest. Bonny Eagle, 9-5 a season ago, has outside hitters Charlotte Austin and Annabella McClure, opposite hitter Adelynn Charest and setter Allison Champagne back in the mix.

Cheverus, 8-6 last year, has one of southern Maine’s best liberos in Bella Cortez leading a team eyeing a move up. Deering and Portland graduated their cores but still look to remain in the hunt.

Even teams in the lower half of the standings last year plan to be in the picture. Thornton finished 6-8 but went 5-3 in the second half of the season, and returns a quartet of starters in juniors Adelaide Bracy and Allannah Greenlaw (outside hitters), and sophomores Brooklyn Desroschers (libero) and Addie Petit (setter), who should make more of an impact with an additional year of experience behind them.

South Portland Coach Sarah Marckoon believes her Red Riots, who went 3-11 and took the final playoff spot last year, are a “strong contender for the championship,” thanks to seven key returning players, including outside hitter Abigail Thayer and middle hitter Ellie Arey. And Windham, which missed the playoffs, made an early statement with a 3-0 victory over Sanford.

Noble won only one match last year but in its their fifth year as a program, aims to make a leap. Willoughby Manser, a Thornton Academy transfer and libero originally, moved to outside hitter and should be a factor.

SMAA Class B teams look to rise to the top of a slate that should see Western Maine Conference powers Yarmouth, Cape Elizabeth and York at the top. Falmouth, which opened with a 3-0 win over Cheverus, could be a threat with libero Avery Bakke, setter Hannah Roche and middle hitter Sofie Asbjornsen providing senior leadership. Kennebunk, 11-3 a season ago, has talented juniors in setter/opposite Charlotte MacDonald and libero Quinn Wherley.

Westbrook made the playoffs last year as a 12th seed and will look to improve. The Blue Blazes bring back an all-SMAA honorable mention in senior Ava Anderson.

