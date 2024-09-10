Maine schools have opened their doors for a new school year, and educators have welcomed students back with excitement, care and a deep commitment to helping them. Back to school is a time of hope, joy and renewed connection.

Whether it’s hands-on outdoor learning exploring Maine’s beautiful outdoors, innovative computer science and STEM education, internships and extended learning opportunities connected to student passions, vibrant career and technical education opportunities or opportunities for pursuing sports and the arts, Maine schools offer students engaging and enriching learning opportunities that expand their minds, help them achieve their dreams, support their wellbeing, prepare them to tackle challenges and create joy. And Maine’s educators are constantly innovating to further their students’ curiosity, engagement, and preparedness.

“Maine schools are filled with talented educators and school staff who strive every day to make a difference in the lives of the young people of Maine,” said Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin. “Happy new school year to all of the educators and school staff in the state. You all have my immense gratitude for the work you do.”

She added, “Whether you are the first person who greets a child with a smile as they board the bus, or you serve them delicious food at lunch or teach them something awe-inspiring, you will likely be remembered as that one educator or school staff member who checked in on them when they most needed it, made them feel safe, inspired them, fueled their curiosity and courage and helped them persevere when it mattered most.”

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) asked teachers across our great state to share their excitement for the new school year.

“We have a lot of new things coming up this year, with an outdoor learning space being completed and all the students having science units attached to it. We’ve made some new hires this summer, which will bring some really good energy, and we are in our third year of a new math program, which means we’re coming into it with more expertise and ability to utilize past data.” – Principal Heather Blanchard of Harriet Beecher Stowe in Brunswick “I’m excited for all the laughs that happen in the classroom. I’m excited for kids to connect with something new and be proud of themselves and their work.”– Art teacher Naomi Ellsworth of Harpswell Community School and William-Cone School in Topsham “I have gained so many great insights and so much inspiration from my County Teachers of the Year cohort this summer, and I can’t wait to pour that energy and enthusiasm into my classroom. This summer has been a time for dreaming big, but sharing with my kids will make those dreams a reality.” – Hancock County Teacher of the Year Ryan Lowell, an English Teacher at Ellsworth High School “It’s the promise of all the new connections I’m going to make in a school year that gets me so excited every September. I love looking out at a room full of new students and thinking: ‘We are going to connect so much this year that in June when school is over, we are going to miss each other so much.’” – Bangor High School English Teacher and Penobscot County Teacher of the Year Emilie Throckmorton “As the 2024 Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year, I am excited for a year of fresh starts. The 2023-2024 school year was difficult for the Lewiston community, and the resiliency within my students carried them through. I can’t wait to see the smiling faces of my students as they start fourth grade with this same remarkable resiliency and optimism for a new year of learning and growth.” – Leah Boucher, Androscoggin County Teacher of the Year and fourth-grade teacher at Farwell Elementary “I am looking forward to welcoming a new group of learners into my classroom. We are about to embark on a journey together, creating a community that is stronger by the end of the year than we were at the start. Making connections with my students and helping them to reach their fullest potential is my favorite part of being an educator.” – Danielle Pelletier, third grade teacher at the CK Burns School in Saco and York County Teacher of the Year “Each student is unique, and discovering how to connect with and inspire students is always rewarding. I also love the opportunity to try innovative teaching methods and collaborate with my colleagues. I’m excited to get things started!”– Kaley Brown, social studies teacher at Skowhegan Area High School and Somerset County Teacher of the Year “I’m looking forward to engaging my students in more impactful learning disguised completely as fun! I’m also really excited to see how much my students have grown over the summer, what experiences they’ve had and want to share, and revel in our mutual excitement that comes with starting a new school year.” – Windsor Community School Librarian and Kennebec County Teacher of the Year Kristel Anuszewski “This school year, I’m most excited about creating an engaging and supportive classroom environment where students feel empowered to ask questions and explore new ideas. I’m looking forward to building stronger connections with my students and helping them develop the skills they need to succeed, both in and out of the classroom. It’s all about fostering a love of learning and seeing my students grow in confidence and curiosity!” – Ally Gilbert, Sagadahoc County Teacher of the Year and Mt. Ararat High School Science teacher “I look forward to getting to know the wonderful families that share their children with me.” – Vickie Lailer, Franklin County Teacher of the Year and Second Grade Teacher at W.G. Mallet School in Farmington

The Maine DOE provides support and resources to support the hopes and aspirations that Maine’s educators have for this new school year and beyond. Educators can learn more about how the Maine DOE supports innovative teaching and learning practices, can help them create safe and welcoming learning environments, and find resources and professional learning opportunities here.

