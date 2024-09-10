HARPSWELL – Richard J. Moseley, 81, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2024 surrounded by his family at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Richard was born Jan. 21, 1943 in Waterbury, Conn. He graduated from Cheshire High School, Cheshire, Conn.; The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, N.Y.; and University of Maine, Orono.

He married Anne Elizabeth Pierce July 17, 1972 and they shared 52 years of marriage and together raised eight children.

Most of Richard’s working years were in the Hospitality Industry. After time spent in the Army National Guard, he worked at Chuck Wagon, The Stowe House, Colby College, Howard Johnsons, Pot Luck Restaurant and Catering, Regional Hospital, Maine Region 10 Vocational School (as an educator), The Auburn Colony, The Harpswell Inn, and Woodlanding Management and Cottage Rentals.

His other interests included Harpswell Center Real Estate, President of The Harpswell Business Association, Member and Deacon of the Elijah Kellogg Church, Board Member of the Harpswell Anchor, Hillcrest Cemetery Board Member, Board Member of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, and part time driver for the Brunswick Explorer. Richard also devoted several years of leadership to the Boy Scouts of America.

He liked to follow NASCAR racing, antique and collector cars, local history, quality time with his grandchildren, and watching the birds, boats, and water from their home at Lookout Point on Middle Bay.

Preceded by infant son, Dain Moseley and stepson, Gregory Rancourt.

Richard is survived by his wife, Anne; four sons, David and Jason MacLelland, Jeremy, and Zachary Moseley and two stepdaughters, Nancy King and Laurie Hardy; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The internment will be private, for family only. A celebration of life will be held on Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at the Elijah Kellogg Church at 917 Harpswell Neck Rd. in Harpswell. A Pot Luck reception will follow in the community hall of the church. Please bring a dish to pass.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a tax-deductible donation in Richard’s memory to

Harpswell Aging at Home,

P.O. Box 25,

Harpswell, ME 04079

