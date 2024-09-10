Jeremy Barnard’s solo photography exhibition “Italia in Tre” opens in the River Room at River Arts Thursday, Sept. 12, and runs through Oct. 2. An opening reception for the artist is from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 28. The show features Barnard’s work celebrating Italy throughout his travels there over the years in an exhibition of infrared and color photography showing the diversity of landscapes and medieval villages of Central and Northern Italy.

Barnard has been primarily a practitioner of black and white photography for the past 50-plus years. He is self-taught, his craft having been molded and influenced by the photography and writings of some of the great masters.

“My love affair with photography began when I developed my first roll of film and created my first print,” Barnard said in a prepared release. “I fell in love with the process, the magic.”

His passionate pursuit of technical excellence has kept Barnard involved in every step of the photographic process. In his contemporary work, Barnard prefers to make photographs that do not contain people. However, his images frequently contain evidence that people had been present, adding an element of mystery. Barnard’s approach to his work can best be described as an ongoing process of self discovery. He prefers natural to artificial light but over the years has learned to be comfortable in the studio. His photographs walk a fine line between abstraction and realism.

“My trips to Italy have provided me with a treasure trove of images, some of which are among my favorites,” Barnard said. “When in Italy, I have found that I am less drawn to the classic tourist spots and more interested in seeing and photographing the countryside, where I found many abandoned farmhouses that told stories of former lives. At some time in the future, I shall return to Italy; I feel that my work there is not yet done.”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. Plaza in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

Copy the Story Link