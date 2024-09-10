PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to stick with Justin Fields over an injured Russell Wilson as they get ready for a trip to Denver in Week 2.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the Steelers (1-0) “are preparing as if Justin is going to be our quarterback” with Wilson’s status uncertain as he deals with a balky calf that kept him out of a season-opening win in Atlanta last Sunday.

Fields was steady if not spectacular against the Falcons, completing 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards and running for 57 more while not turning the ball over as Pittsburgh relied heavily on its defense and kicker Chris Boswell.

Wilson, who tweaked the calf injury last Thursday, was feeling better on Tuesday. Still, Tomlin does not anticipate the nine-time Pro Bowler being able to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Tomlin said Wilson will go through a “battery of movement” on Wednesday and will be evaluated after. While Tomlin didn’t rule out Wilson returning at some point this week, he demurred when asked if Wilson will start if he’s cleared to play.

“That’s a big if, I’m not into the hypotheticals,” Tomlin said. “Right now he’s not healthy, so my time and attention is focused on Justin.”

JETS: Aaron Rodgers being back on the field healthy — albeit a bit rusty — made even a rough loss in front of a national TV audience sting just a little less for the New York Jets.

They’re 0-1 after falling flat in San Francisco on Monday night, a 32-19 defeat that made all the Super Bowl chatter from fans, the media and even the Jets themselves seem way premature.

But Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged it still somehow feels better than being 1-0 last year after Rodgers was lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

“You know what?” Saleh said during a video call. “Unfortunately, it does.”

That’s because after one game last year, Rodgers’ injury had the Jets’ heads spinning and their frustrated fans coming to grips with the inevitable reality that their team was going to miss the playoffs for a 13th straight season.

49ERS: Coach Kyle Shanahan said All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey could have played in the 49ers’ opener if it had been a playoff game but the team held him out to make sure his Achilles tendinitis didn’t become a more serious issue.

The decision to hold McCaffrey out of Monday night’s 32-19 win over the New York Jets came as a surprise to many and upset many fantasy football players who had taken the star running back with one of the top picks in their drafts.

McCaffrey had been listed as questionable on the injury report but said Friday he expected to play. Adding more confusion to the issue was a postgame interview on television by fill-in Jordan Mason, who said he was told Friday that he would get the start.

Shanahan said the decision was not made until Monday and that he only told Mason to prepare to possibly have a heavier load with McCaffrey dealing with the injury.

BROWNS: The NFL said it is investigating the latest civil lawsuit filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for an alleged sexual assault that took place in 2020 while he played for Houston.

On Monday, a woman in Texas accused Watson of sexually assaulting her during an incident at her apartment four years ago. She claims Watson sexually forced himself on her for several minutes.

Watson, who is in his third season with Cleveland, was previously suspended 11 games by the league in 2022 after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson was also fined $5 million.

He settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits brought by the women in 2022 before being disciplined by the league.

It’s not known if Watson disclosed the newest allegation to the league prior to the lawsuit being filed in Harris County, Texas, by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented other clients against the QB.

PANTHERS: The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent edge rusher Charles Harris, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The 29-year-old Harris had a career-best 7 1/2 sacks in 2021 for the Detroit Lions but has been limited to seven starts and 19 games the past two seasons because of injuries. He is projected as an outside linebacker in defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 scheme.

Carolina announced that it placed Pro Bowl defensive end Derrick Brown on injured reserve as expected after he hurt his knee in Sunday’s 47-10 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers said Brown would not return this season.

