Freeport Players presents “12 Incompetent Jurors” by Ian McWethy Sept. 13-22 at various venues in the Midcoast area. Enjoy the laughs in this hilarious comedic spoof of “12 Angry Men.”

When a man is accused of stealing six cats, it seems like an open-and-shut case. However, with an oddball jury squabbling over bizarre theories and personal grievances, the situation quickly spirals into hilarious chaos. Despite the clear evidence of guilt, juror #8, an aspiring lawyer, insists the man is innocent. Can she persuade the others or will the jury’s comedic blunders and Juror #3, the only sane voice, lead them to a reasonable verdict?

Cast members are from Freeport, Brunswick, Lewiston, Falmouth, Lisbon Falls and Steep Falls: Shirley Bernier, Phil Chin, Karyn Diamond, Hali Fortin, Nancy Kenneally, Nate Levesque, Peter Nicoll, John Paterson, Mike Powers, David Wallace and Sparrow Wilbur.

Show schedule:

• Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. at Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth.

• Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. at Yarmouth Playhouse, 305 U.S. Route 1.

• Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m. at Mallett Hall, 429 Hallowell Road, Pownal.

• Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. at Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road.

• Saturday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick.

• Sunday, Sept. 22, 2 p.m. at Mast Landing School, 117 Mollymauk Lane, Freeport.

Tickets are on sale at fcponline.org for all shows. Advance tickets are $18 for an adult and $12 for a student 18 or under. Tickets will also be available at the door ($20 adult, $14 student). Concessions will be sold at intermission. “12 Incompetent Jurors” is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Show sponsor is Harraseeket Information Providers, and season sponsor is Kennebec Savings Bank.