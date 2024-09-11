Photo tour of Antarctica

Join the Windham Historical Society on Sept. 23 at the Windham Public Library at 7 p.m. for a pictorial tour of Antarctica with Raymond resident Brien Richards, an avid photographer. He will discuss his trips to the seventh continent and show photos. The event is free and no reservations are required. Refreshments will be served. Donations to the historical society are welcome.

Learn about balance

The Windham Public Library is offering a talk by Jason Ardour, the founder of Maine Strong Balance Centers, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Ardour will talk about balance anatomy and physiology, how it changes with aging, and how exercise works. He will then lead a movement portion of the program where participants will try out various exercises they can do at home. A handout will be provided to take home for those interested to continue working on balance.

Music in the fields

Students from the Osher School of Music at the University of Southern Maine will perform a free concert at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals farm at 5 p.m. Sept. 28. Attendees are invited to bring a picnic, no alcohol. The farm is located at 279 River Road in Windham. For more information, contact the MSSPA at info@msspa.org or 892-3040.

Visit the farmers market

Take advantage of the fall weather and visit the Windham Farmers Market. The market is open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through Sept. 28. A variety of venders participate, including local farmers like Andy Valley Farm, Baker Brook Farm, Open Heart Farm and Revolution Farm, selling produce, meat and flowers. There are also artisan works available from Bob’s Woodworking, Maine Made, Grusha Creations, Fulgurite Muse and more.

Copy the Story Link