CARLSBAD, Calif. – Angela Marie Linehan, 47, formerly of South Portland, passed away on Sept. 2, 2024.

Angela was born on July 11, 1977, in Portland, the daughter of Linda Linehan and the late Bruce Dyer. She grew up in South Portland, where she attended Holy Cross School and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1995. During her high school years, Angela began working at Maine Medical Center, gaining early experience in the workforce. After graduation, she transitioned into the finance industry, working for Unum and later at TD Bank.

Angela had a passion for travel that began early, inspired by her mother. She particularly enjoyed visiting North Carolina, California, the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, Florida, and New York City. It was in California where she eventually settled, falling in love with the state’s beauty.

An accomplished artist, Angela displayed her creative talents from a young age. By the age of 3, her gift for art was already apparent. At 15, she won first prize at South Portland’s Art in the Park, Student Exhibit, for her watercolor painting. Watercolor was her preferred medium, and she had a special fondness for painting animals.

Angela had a beautiful voice, and was a great lover of music, especially classic rock. One of her favorite songs was “Long As I Can See the Light” by Creedence Clearwater Revival, which held deep meaning for her and her son, Mason. She shared her love of music, singing, and dancing with him. Together, they enjoyed many special moments, including surfing the waves along the California coast.

Angela adored the beach, both in Maine and California. Willard Beach held a special place in her heart, and it was one of her favorite places to relax and enjoy the ocean. She also loved cooking, and her favorite foods included salmon, Mexican food (especially tacos and fajitas), and Starbucks coffee with whipped cream. Physical fitness and wellness were important to Angela, and she made staying physically fit a priority. She had a natural ability to make friends wherever she went. Her great sense of humor, quick wit, and kind nature endeared her to everyone she met.

Angela cherished spending time with her son, Mason, and they shared a special bond. Her love for animals extended beyond her art; she loved the family pets Mingo, Bear Cub, Chaos, and Diego, and she also had a fondness for dolphins.

Angela was predeceased by her father, Bruce Dyer.

She is survived by her son, Mason; and Mason’s father, Dayn Hammond, of California; her mother, Linda Linehan of Cape Elizabeth; her sister, Christina Michaud and her husband Chad of South Portland, her half-brother, Marty Adams and his partner Pattyanne Daigle of Arundel, her half-sister, Elysha Dyer of Colorado; and many aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

A wake will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 12, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Sept. 13, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. A burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Angela’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Angela’s memory to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

P.O. Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098

