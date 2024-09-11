BOWDOIN – Ann Heintzelman Goodridge, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2024.

Born on Nov. 19, 1963, in Waterville, she was the youngest daughter of Bruce A. Heintzelman and Mary Lou Heintzelman. She graduated from Madison High School in 1982 where she met her husband, Loren Goodridge, whom she married in 1985. After their marriage, they moved around to several locations as Loren spent time in the Navy. When Loren departed the Navy, they settled in Bowdoin and had their daughters, Allison and Megan.

Ann started her career with the Federal Government as a clerk typist in Charleston, S.C. and worked her way up to a Supervisory Property Manager with General Services Administration. She supported Loren in so many ways with all his crazy ideas and business ventures.

Ann had many achievements, most proudly her daughters and grandsons. She loved to attend her eldest grandson, Jaelen’s, sporting events. She watched her middle grandson, Wyatt, over the first year of his life, enjoying many laughs together and watching him grow. She had just recently taken on full-time babysitting of her youngest grandson, 8-week-old August, and was enjoying the cuddles a small baby has to offer.

Ann retired in 2021 so she could spend more time with her family and travel. Since her retirement she enjoyed an Alaskan and a Rhine River cruise with a visit to Lake Como, she traveled to various places throughout the country with her husband, and enjoyed girls trips with her daughters. Ann spent as much of her time as possible at the family’s home on Kineo at Moosehead Lake. This was her happy place. She loved to spend time on the boat with her husband, doing yoga on the point with the Kineo Women, taking walks around the island and reading.

Ann was an amazing mother, wife and friend. She had an infectious way about her that attracted so many with a genuine heart and a great sense of humor. She had a way of knowing what people needed. She was a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, and a reality check when you needed it. She took care of the people around her, making them feel safe and loved.

Ann will be forever remembered and loved by her husband, Loren Goodridge; her two daughters, Allison Milliken and husband Brett, Megan Hersey and husband Kyle; her three grandsons, Jaelen and August Hersey, Wyatt Milliken; her sister Jane Boucher and husband Paul; her nieces Rachel Boucher and Christine Guerette and husband Derek; and many more.

To share your thoughts and memories with the family please send to memoriesofanngoodridge@gmail.com.

Please join us for a celebration of life at White Duck Brew Pub, 2527 US-202, Winthrop, on Sept. 28, 2024, at 1 p.m..

Arrangements are in the care of the Stetsons Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Ann was an avid reader, therefore In lieu of flowers,

a memorial donation may be made to the:

Literacy Program, Dirigo Reads: https://donate.stripe.com/fZecN23eh1V3cqQeUU

