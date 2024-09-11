WESTBROOK – Ella Couch, 100, passed away April 28, 2024 at Maine Medical Center after a sudden illness.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1923, in Houghton Green, Manchester, England, the third daughter to Fred and Hannah (Cooper) Brown.

Ella lit up any room she entered. She was an amazing nurse, fabulous mother, terrific grandmother, loving great-grandmother, and a wonderful friend. She could also be counted on to bring levity and fun to any occasion with her mischievous sense of humor. Ella was so talented. She was a master seamstress and milliner creating many gorgeous prom gowns or fancy dresses for the family. After retiring, Ella began taking art classes and blossomed into an incredible artist. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the St. Alban’s choir

Ella graduated as an RN from Oldham Royal Hospital, England. She served as an RN during World War II, courageously caring for others even while bombs were dropping all around.

She emigrated to America in 1961 with her husband, Cyril, and children Christopher and Christine and lived in Westbrook. Ella was renowned for her nursing skills. She worked for Files Nursing Home and Maine Medical Center, but found her home at the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine where she found her work family, some of whom became her closest friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Cyril; her son, Christopher; and her sisters and brothers-in-law Kathleen (Bill) Graham and Sheila (Walter) Hopwood.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Lashua, her daughter-in-law, Susan Henderson (Christopher); her grandchildren, Hannah Couch, Graham Couch and his wife Elizabeth, Katianna Ramirez and her husband Cito; and great-grandchildren German and Jarmaine: and several beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. at St Albans Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth.

