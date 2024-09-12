September is Suicide Prevention Month. It’s an annual reminder to look out for one other and our own mental state.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide rates increased approximately 36% between 2000 and 2022. While the national rate grew, Maine’s suicide death rate actually dropped in recent years. It’s still the second highest rate in New England though, behind only Vermont.

We are starting to see the stigma break when it comes to talking about mental illness while seeking out professional help is becoming normalized.

It’s now easier than ever to access professional support during times of a mental health crisis. You can now simply dial or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is to make the process of remembering what to dial as easy as 911. You can reach out for yourself or for someone around you who may need crisis support. You can also start an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Maine’s Peer Support Line at 866-771-9276 is available toll-free 24/7. It is a mental health peer-to-peer phone support line for adults, aged 18 and older, offering mutual conversations with a trained peer specialist who has life experience with mental health challenges. Particularly for people in recovery, these compassionate, helpful conversations can keep manageable issues from escalating into a crisis.

For Maine youth, NAMI Maine has a Teen Text Support Line for youth between 13-23 years of age. This service is staffed by trained support specialists 18-24 years old. The number is (207) 515-8398 and is available at the following times: 2-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Specifically for LGBTQ+ youth, The Trevor Project operates a national, confidential, free and 24/7 Suicide Hotline at 1-866-488-7386. Youth can connect directly with a crisis counselor via text, chat or phone.

While we’ve come a long way, mental health is still not treated on the same footing as physical health and as a result, it’s easy for people to fall through the cracks in the system. This could include Mainers who are uninsured and underinsured. The last thing families should have to think about when it comes to addressing their own mental health challenges or the mental health needs of their children, is the cost of care being a barrier. The focus should be on their healing and recovery journey.

The Mental Health Matters Fund was started to ensure treatment is available regardless of someone’s ability to pay. Every Maine family, every child, every individual deserves access to mental health care. No one should be turned away. It’s in everyone’s best interest to ensure mental health support is provided to all who need it.

Last year, Sweetser provided nearly $1 million in care to individuals and families in need of mental health services who didn’t have the ability to pay, but this cause cannot be shouldered alone. Nonprofit mental health providers rely on the generosity of community members to make this possible. To donate therapy to a family in need, you can text the word “Sweetser” to 366283.

You can also help fuel the fund by attending Sweetser’s 32nd annual Sold on Kids Auction. The event is being held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m. at Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Maine’s own “American Idol” finalist Julia Gagnon will provide a very special performance. She has an amazing voice and deeply cares about mental health. She openly shares her own struggles with mental health on social media and helps amplify the cause to support others. Tickets are available at sweetserauction.org.

We can all do our part to ensure mental health stigma is eliminated and access to treatment and recovery is possible for all.

Justin Chenette is the County Commissioner for Saco, OOB, Hollis and Buxton and is a former state senator. He serves on the Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, Maine Right to Know Advisory Committee, and provides college scholarships through his foundation. Chenette works as a communications and public relations professional and is the author of “The Great Whoopie Pie Debate: A Kids’ Guide to the Maine Legislature.” Get county updates at CommissionerChenette.com and email him at jchenette@yorkcountymaine.gov.

