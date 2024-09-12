Deane Porter

Deane Leslie Porter, aged 67, passed away peacefully on Monday Sept. 9, 2024, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1957, to Phyllis T. (Blood) and Donald E. Porter in Bangor. He spent his childhood in Brewer and Old Town, Maine. He attended Old Town High School, graduating in 1975. Deane went on to attend the University of Maine at Farmington where he graduated with a degree in special education.

He worked for Sweetser Children’s Home, helping challenged children, and created a ropes course there. He went on to work as a sales manager for Proactive Resources where he trained new employees and filled in managing the business through the owner’s illness. He also worked as a writer for the Forecaster.

Deane enjoyed listening to and playing music. He also enjoyed volunteering at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

To honor his memory please consider donating to the National Kidney Foundation.

He is survived by his daughter Ariana and his stepsons Alex and Dylan Hoey and his brothers Wayne and Glenn.

