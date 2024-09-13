Samantha Lee Velez Hoyt, of Portland, passed away on Sept. 1, 2024. She was born on Sept. 26, 1980, in Biddeford to Tammy Savage and Reinadlo Velez.

Originally from Old Orchard Beach, she moved to Portland where she met and married Peter Hoyt. They were married on Sept. 20, 2021. She leaves behind many friends and family including her two daughters, Haley Sherman, of Colorado, and Zoe Herriman, of Florida.

Samantha is at peace now, and she will be truly missed by all who knew her. The private service will be held at a later date.

