According to Google, the average age of an empire is 250 years. I firmly believe that no matter who wins in November, this country will not make it. Here are a few of the reasons that I believe this.

Trump has been convicted of 34 criminal charges. Top security papers were found at Mar-a-Lago. He has been sued by E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay $83 million. He denies he lost the election and tried to get former VP Pence to not certify the election votes. After a speech he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol; they stormed the building and members of Congress had to run for their lives. He did nothing to stop this for a full 187 minutes. He downplayed COVID-19, even suggesting we drink bleach. He insults people and makes statements with no proof they are true. He has said he will pardon the Jan. 6 “patriots” if elected. He has not said he will accept the results of the election if he doesn’t win. He’s a convicted felon.

With just these facts I cannot believe the race is close. It scares me that so many people believe this man. What will happen if he loses or wins? I am hoping that we can survive but not sure we, as a country, will.

Richard Bond

Springvale

