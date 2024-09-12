NEW HIRES

The University of New England has hired John Vitale as dean of the Westbrook College of Health Professions. Vitale has over 15 years of experience in higher education leadership roles. Most recently, he was dean of the School of Professional Studies and Science at Landmark College in Vermont. He has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Keene State College, a master’s in pathologist assistant’s studies from Quinnipiac University and a doctorate in interprofessional healthcare studies from Rosalind Franklin University.

Danica Kay has been hired as a project manager at St. Germain. She has worked as a geologist for over 35 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Bangor Savings Bank has hired Bob Williams as senior vice president and controller. Williams was previously the chief financial officer of University Credit Union. He has a bachelor’s in business administration and a master’s in accounting, both from the University of Maine.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty has hired Kimberly Veilleux to work at the brokerage’s Portland office. Veilleux owns Mainely Home Watch and previously specialized in commercial real estate. She has an associate’s degree in nutrition sciences from Southern Maine Community College and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern New Hampshire University.

PROMOTIONS

Olympia Hospitality has promoted Nick Shumate to general manager of Inn by the Sea in Cape Elizabeth. Shumate joined the company in 2016 as director of operations and took over as resort manager in 2023. He has over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry and received his associate’s degree from Southern Maine Technical College.

United Way of Southern Maine has promoted three people to executive-level positions. Dan Coyne is now the organization’s chief impact and governance officer. Kristin Chase Duffy is chief operating and communications Officer. Cameron Peden is chief of people and development officer.

GENERAL

Maine College of Art and Design has appointed four people to its board of trustees. Charles “Sandy” Butterfield is the founder and president of Boulder Wind Consulting. Jeana Cho is a lawyer and former vice president of marketing and sales at the skincare company Knours. Stacey Dietsch is an executive vice president for Liberty Mutual Insurance. Sue Lambe is a landscape architect.

FocusMaine appointed two people to its board of trustees. Kristen Miale is the former president of the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. Amanda Rector is the state economist.

