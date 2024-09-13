BRUNSWICK – Matthew St. Pierre of Brunswick, died suddenly from undiagnosed testicular cancer on Sept. 6, 2024 at 28 years old.

He was born in Farmington on July 31, 1996, and his family moved to Brunswick shortly after. He attended the Brunswick school system and graduated from Brunswick High School in 2015.

Matthew was always out in nature enjoying everything that it had to offer. He was the epitome of an avid outdoorsman and was happiest out in the woods or on the water. Matthew belonged to the Maine Antler and Skull Trophy Club and was awarded the #2 Largest 2021 Perfect Deer (162-08), which was shot by bow, at the 44th Big Game Awards Banquet presented on April 8, 2023.

Matthew also worked long and hard in various jobs on the waterfront over the past decade. In 2019, he acquired a boat that he used pogy fishing where he caught and sold bait for lobstermen to use in their traps. His dream was to own a lobster boat and he worked hard on making that dream a reality with his good friend Cody Gillis. The two friends worked together for six months on the 50-foot fishing vessel. The tireless hours that they spent rebuilding the boat over the past winter culminated in it becoming the beautiful lobster boat they called “The Inferno,” which was put into the water this June. Matt had just purchased 150 lobster traps this month and was working on the permits that he would need for his first pots to be in the water in early 2025.

He was tough and hardworking, but he also had a soft side that he showed to those closest to him. Matthew will be fondly remembered for his affinity for the outdoors, sense of humor, and fierce loyalty to his loved ones.

Matthew is survived by his mother, Melissa St. Pierre, father, Jean St. Pierre and fiancée Jaime Barnes; brother, Jared St. Pierre, stepbrother, Retief van Biljon; maternal grandmother, Marjorie Erickson, paternal grandmother, Constance St. Pierre; aunt Tammy Houdlette and husband Phil, aunt Dolores Toothaker and significant other Carl Rousseau, aunt Kim McFadden and husband Bill, aunt Robin Erickson, uncle David Erickson and wife Stacie, uncle Antoine St. Pierre, uncle Thomas St. Pierre, aunt Lena LaPlante, aunt Diane Landry, aunt Corrine Hutchinson, aunt Ida Simmons, aunt Mariette Hanlon, aunt Jeanette St. Pierre, aunt Adele St. Pierre, aunt Melinda Kennison; and many loving cousins. He also loved his dogs, Sully and Woody.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Ralph Erickson, paternal grandfather, Albert St. Pierre, aunt, Margaret Erickson; and cousin, Christopher Toothaker.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath with a reception to follow.

Condolences can be made online at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to

Maine Moose Kids

43 Sturbridge Lane,

Cumberland, ME 04021 or to

New England Young Fishermen’s Alliance

P.O. Box 75

Northwood, NH 0326

