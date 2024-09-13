RICHMOND, Va. – Michael Sean Fay passed away at his home in Richmond, Va. on Aug. 15, 2024. He was 47.

Born in Summit, N.J., Michael’s family moved to Scarborough in 1986. A bright student with a passion for academics, Michael graduated from Holy Cross School and earned a scholarship to Cheverus High School in Portland where he graduated in 1995. His academic excellence continued at Fordham University in the Bronx, N.Y., where he pursued a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Music, showcasing his unique blend of scientific curiosity and creativity. He was awarded the Victor F. Hess Award given to the graduating senior who has the best record of achievement and service in physics.

Michael’s professional journey began in the cutting-edge world of fiber optics at Lucent Technologies in Somerset, N.J. as an optical engineer, and later at Xtellus in Florham Park, N.J. However, the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, ignited a new path for him. Answering the call to serve his country, he enlisted in the United States Navy. As a Special Warfare Combat Crewman (SWCC) with Special Boat Team 12 in Coronado, Calif., Michael distinguished himself with bravery and skill, earning numerous medals and awards including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal, Joint Meritorious Award, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

After his honorable discharge in 2007, Michael joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a Paramilitary Operations Officer until 2016. He was proud to quietly serve his country. During this period, he furthered his education by earning an MBA from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and later completed the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School. Michael then channeled his expertise into founding Dynamic Management Partners.

A man of many passions, Michael loved to be on the water, reveling in the thrill of roller coasters with his beloved daughter, Juliette. He enjoyed evenings spent stargazing through his telescope, reflecting his lifelong wonder at the universe. Michael’s wit, voracious reading habits, and readiness to help others were hallmarks of his character, endearing him to all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his cherished daughter, Juliette; his parents, Terry and Jack Fay; his brother, Jack (Heather) Fay; and his nephew, Marshall.

His memory will be celebrated with a Catholic Mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Following the mass, a gathering to honor his life will be held at the Sheraton Hotel, 200 Sable Oaks Drive in South Portland, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Michael’s ashes will be interred in a private family ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on Sept. 30.

The family invites those who knew Michael to share their memories, photos, and stories to help create a lasting tribute for Juliette. Contributions can be sent to mikefaymemories@gmail.com.

Michael’s legacy of service, learning, and love will forever inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Navy SEAL Foundation in Michael’s honor. Contributions can also be made in Michael’s memory to Virginia 529 (ID N6l7WB1), a college fund to support Juliette’s education.

