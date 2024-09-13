ORR’S ISLAND – Phillip Hoebeke, 37, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 19, 2024, at home on Orr’s Island.

Phil was born in Munster, Ind., and moved with the family to the San Francisco Bay area of California as a teenager. The move allowed him to thrive.

Following high school graduation, Phil worked at both Google and Apple before obtaining his B.A. in Geography from San Francisco State University. He immediately applied his degree by working as a land use planner for the County of Riverside. Following that, Phil became a senior transportation planner for the State of California where he was in charge of transportation management from Los Angeles to San Diego. It was also then that he met “the love of my life” Andrew Stafford. They were married in San Francisco on the first day that same sex couples were recognized legally.

In October of 2023, he moved to the family home in Orr’s Island to be closer to family while seeking new professional challenges. At the time of his passing, he was eagerly anticipating the start of a senior transportation planning position in Massachusetts.

Phil’s connection to Harpswell goes back more than 20 years. As a teenager, he spent much of his summers on Orr’s Island with his aunt, Billie Metzger and was a regular patron and volunteer for the Orr’s Island Library.

During his last 10 months living in Harpswell, he quietly contributed to the community. While visiting local businesses, he would note when operating hours were incorrect on the web and then used his past Google connections to correct them.

Phil was a kind and gentle soul and voraciously inquisitive. He was passionate about cooking, reading maps and exploring the geographical history of Harpswell. His professional career in government came from a keen desire to work where he could have a positive impact on society and quality of life. He will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.

He was predeceased by his husband, Andrew; sister, Krystal Hoebeke; and aunt and uncle, Jim and Billie Metzger.

He is survived by his parents, Dan and Ellen Hoebeke of Orr’s Island; sisters Elizabeth Kelly of Highland, Ind. and Susan Barry of Leonardtown, Md.; nieces and nephews he dearly loved; and his longtime companion—his dog, Kara.

A memorial gathering of friends will be held at Orr’s Island Library on Oct. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. Private family services will take place later.

To offer condolences and share caring memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Phil’s online memorial.

Memorials made be made to Orr’s Island Library.

