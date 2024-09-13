BATH – Sharon A. Wiesner, 67, of Ridge Road, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Bridgewater on June 23, 1957, the daughter of Melvin G. and Mary E. (Sharp) Brewer. In 1975, she graduated from Brunswick High School. Sharon was employed at Highland Green in Topsham for several years. On Sept. 25, 2016, she married Mark C. Wiesner.

Sharon especially enjoyed spending time with her family and relaxing at home watching her favorite game shows on TV.

She was predeceased by her parents; and one brother, Arnold L. Brewer.

She is survived by her husband, Mark C. Wiesner of Bath; two sons, Ryan Orozco and his wife Kelly-Anna of Bath and Tyler Jang and his wife Anastasia of Bath, one daughter, Melissa Willey and her husband Jason of Bath, two stepsons, Mike Wiesner and his longtime companion Aftan Perry of Blaine and Matthew Wiesner and his longtime companion Brittany Domkowski of Wendell, N.C.; one brother, Melvin G. Brewer of Woolwich, half-brother, Mark C. Brewer of Illinois; 11 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Dream Foundation

1528 Chapala St #304,

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

