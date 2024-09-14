PORTLAND—The Portland Bulldogs converted 9-of-12 third down opportunities Friday evening at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

And for good measure, went 2-for-3 on fourth down.

And as a result, the visiting Windham Eagles just couldn’t get the ball enough to hang close in an early season showdown of Class A North title aspirants.

Windham, which couldn’t finish drives and take advantage of opportunities most of the night, found itself down 8-0 with 5:19 to go in the first quarter after Portland drove 73 yards on a dozen plays and got a 12-yard touchdown run, as well as a two-point conversion rush from sophomore secret weapon Alex Martin.

The Bulldogs then struck again on a 13-play, 59-yard drive, capped by a 1-yard burst from seemingly unstoppable junior standout Cordell Jones.

Jones then added a breakaway 65-yard scoring run to make it 22-0 at the half.

Portland had the ball once in the third quarter, but held it for nine minutes, this time marching 88 yards on 17 plays and ending the competitive phase of the contest on a 2-yard TD run from Jones.

The Eagles, who played hard throughout, were rewarded four seconds into the fourth period, when sophomore Parker Sperry scored on a 6-yard run, but they would draw no closer and the Bulldogs prevailed, 29-7.

Portland, which held the ball for over 26 minutes, improved to 2-0 on the young season and in the process, dropped Windham to 0-2.

“The best teams I’ve ever coached are the teams where you get into three- and four-down football and you convert, you convert, you convert and stay ahead of the sticks,” said Bulldogs coach Sean Green.

Stop us if you can

Portland was perfect a year ago until running into Thornton Academy in the Class A state final, falling, 24-14, to wind up 10-1. It was the Bulldogs’ second straight defeat on Championship Saturday, as they lost in the Class B state game the year before.

Portland came into the 2024 season as the favorite in Class A North and impressed in a 40-20 victory at Oxford Hills in the opener last week.

Windham, meanwhile, fell at home to Noble (28-14) in its first contest.

A year ago, host Portland rode a second half surge to a 35-7 home win over the Eagles.

Friday, on a comfortable 70 degree evening, in front of a vocal crowd, the Eagles sought their first win over the Bulldogs since the 2017 Class A North Final (42-6), but instead, Portland grabbed the lead early and never looked back.

Portland won the opening coin toss, but deferred possession to the second half.

That gave Windham the ball first and while the Eagles embarked on a promising opening drive, they’d ultimately come up empty.

Starting at their 20 yard line after Bulldogs sophomore kicker Justin Bouchard booted a touchback to open the game, the Eagles picked up an initial first down thanks to a six-yard run from junior quarterback Karl Longstreth, a three-yard pass from Longstreth to junior Tucker Roy and a two-yard pickup by senior Ayden Cofone on third-and-1. After Longstreth threw incomplete and junior Adrian Moody was held to no yardage on a reverse, Portland jumped offsides, then Longstreth found junior Mason Arbour for 41 yards, as Arbour made a nice one-handed reception on the run, then took off all the way to the Bulldogs’ 23.

But Windham would advance no further.

After Longstreth threw incomplete, the Eagles moved early and lost five yards as a result. Portland’s imposing senior lineman Anthony Tavares then dropped Longstreth for a one-yard loss, bringing up fourth-and-16, where Longstreth’s pass to Sperry only gained two yards and the Bulldogs took over on downs at their 27 with 9:34 left in the opening stanza.

In a drive that chewed up 5 minutes, 19 seconds, Portland imposed its will, didn’t allow Windham’s defense to get off the field and ultimately reached the end zone.

The march began with a nine-yard run from senior Aidan McGowan. After senior quarterback Louis Thurston threw incomplete, Jones went into the ‘Wildcat’ formation behind center, took the snap and bulled forward for three yards and a first down at the 39. After McGowan ran for two yards, Thurston kept the ball and gained 10 for another first down at the Eagles’ 49. The Bulldogs escaped disaster on the next snap, as Thurston’s pass was nearly intercepted by junior Wyatt Washburn, who likely would have returned it for a score. Undaunted, Thurston then ran for three yards and on third-and-7, took off for 16 more on a keeper to the right side to move the ball to the 30. McGowan gained 11 more yards to move the chains again and after Jones ran for eight yards, then lost a yard when he lost his footing, Martin made his presence felt on third-and-3, rushing up the gut for a 12-yard score with 5:19 left in the quarter.

Green decided to go for the two-point conversion and Martin got the call and crossed the goal line for an 8-0 lead.

Windham began its next possession at its 17 and on first down, Longstreth threw on the run and hit Arbour for 15 yards and a first down. The Eagles would then stall, as Longstreth found Arbour for one yard, Sperry ran for a yard, then on third-and-8, Longstreth only gained two.

After a punt, Portland took over again at its 41 with 2:38 to go in the opening stanza and the Bulldogs would use the rest of the frame and the first 2:49 of the second period to drive to another touchdown.

Senior Lisandro Rodrigues ran for seven yards on first down and after throwing incomplete, Thurston only gained two yards on third-and-3. That set up fourth-and-1 and Jones made sure he converted yet again from the ‘Wildcat,’ this time picking up four yards to the Windham 46. McGown took off for 12 yards on the next play, then Thurston hit Jones for eight yards on a slant pattern before a one-yard Martin rush brought the curtain down on a first period which saw Portland outgain the visitors, 107 yards to 72.

On the first play of the second quarter, facing a third-and-1, Jones worked his magic out of the ‘Wildcat’ again, gaining three yards for a first down at the 22. After Sperry dropped Rodrigues for no gain, McGowan picked up nine, then Jones, on third-and-1, pushed the pile eight yards to set up first-and-goal at the 5. After McGowan gained four more, Jones capped the time-consuming, soul-sapping drive with a 1-yard plunge with 9:11 to go before halftime and Bouchard added the extra point to make it 15-0.

The Eagles then went three-and-out, as Tavares dropped Longstreth for a two-yard loss, Longstreth gained only one yard when he was upended by Martin, then Longstreth threw incomplete. Arbour’s ensuing punt only went 10 yards and the Bulldogs got great field position at Windham’s 28, but couldn’t capitalize, as Thurston was picked off by Sperry, who returned the ball 58 yards, all the way to Portland’s 18.

The Bulldogs’ defense then rose off the deck and did its part in its biggest spot of the night.

After an incomplete pass, Sperry ran for five yards, then was held to no gain. On fourth-and-5, Longstreth rolled right to pass and had Arbour open, but under pressure, his throw was slightly low and Arbour wasn’t able to haul in what would have likely been a scoring pass, giving Portland the ball back on downs at its 13 with 4:57 to play before halftime.

This time, the Bulldogs scored relatively quickly, in 2:03, as Jones did most of the heavy lifting.

After a two-yard Jones run and a holding penalty set up second-and-15 back at the 8, McGowan ran for four yards and Thurston threw a short pass to McGowan, who broke a tackle and picked up a first down at the 26. After Thurston kept the ball for nine yards to the 35, Jones did the rest, running left, finding a seam, turning the corner, then outracing the pursuit all the way to the goal line for a 65-yard TD with 2:48 on the clock.

“I saw a perfect kick-out block by (senior) Carter Lucca and I hit the hole and just saw grass and I was gone,” Jones said.

Bouchard’s extra point made the score 22-0.

Windham then chewed up the rest of the time in the half, but again, couldn’t cross the goal line.

Starting at the 32, Cofone ran for three yards, Longstreth hit Roy for five and even though Longstreth threw incomplete on third down, a pass interference call on the Bulldogs moved the ball to Portland’s 45. Moody then caught a pass for 14 yards, Longstreth hit Arbour for eight and Cofone caught a ball for two yards and a first down at the 21. After consecutive incomplete passes, the Eagles gave the ball to Moody on a reverse and he gained 10 yards and a first down at the 11. Cofone then caught a pass for just one yard and with just 10.6 seconds showing, Longstreth had to spike the ball to stop the clock, setting up third down. After a third down incompletion, Windham had one last play before the half, but Longstreth’s pass into the end zone fell incomplete and Portland took its 22-0 advantage to the break.

In the first 25 minutes, the Bulldogs enjoyed a 219-134 edge in yardage and got 93 yards and two touchdowns from Jones on nine carries.

Portland got the ball at its 12 to begin the second half after Jones bobbled the kickoff and the Bulldogs wouldn’t give it back for nine full minutes, as they moved the chains six different times.

Jones gained three yards on first down and Martin ran for two on second. On third-and-5, Thurston picked up six for a first down at the 24. After Rodrigues was dropped for a two-yard loss, McGowan broke a tackle and gained 14 yards to the 36. Jones then ran for five yards and McGowan picked up four, setting up yet another Jones ‘Wildcat’ opportunity and Jones picked up a first down at the 49 with a four-yard burst.

“We never want to be in a third down situation, but we take a lot of pride in converting,” Jones said. “I always do the ‘Wildcat’ up the middle. I feel like I won’t get stopped. I couldn’t do it without the line and I run hard. I love how my line plays downhill and physical.”

Martin ran for four yards into Windham territory and after Thurston threw incomplete, on third-and-6, Jones ran for 11 yards and a first down at the 36. McGowan then picked up 16 yards and Rodrigues followed with an 11-yard pickup to set up first-and-goal at the 9. After Rodrigues was dropped for a four-yard loss, the Bulldogs got five yards back when Windham was offsides. Jones then ran for a yard and McGowan gained five, setting up fourth-and-goal from the 1. To the surprise of absolutely no one, Jones did the rest, forcing his way into the end zone for the touchdown with just 2:51 remaining in the frame.

“We talked about (converting in the run game) in the offseason,” Green said. “Last year, we weren’t good at that. We were an explosive football team, which is good, but championship football teams need to be able to convert in the run game. Two weeks in a row, we’ve done a decent job of that on offense. That starts with our offensive line. We have a great group of lineman, tight ends, H-backs. Guys who are willing to get down and dirty in the middle of the pile. That’s something we pride ourselves on.”

Bouchard added the extra point for a commanding 29-0 advantage.

Windham finally began its first second half possession at its 31 and would embark on its lone scoring drive, a nine-play, 69-yard, 2:53 march.

The Bulldogs jumped offsides to give the Eagles five yards to start, then Sperry ran for four yards and Cofone gained eight to the 48. After a nine-yard Sperry run, a false start backed Windham up five yards, but Longstreth hit Arbour for 17 and a first down at the 31. After Lucca dropped Sperry for a three-yard loss and Longstreth threw incomplete, Longstreth tried again and connected with Moody down the left side, as Moody came back to the ball to make the catch, then ran down to the 8, setting up first-and-goal. After a two-yard Cofone run drained the third quarter clock, Sperry scored on a 6-yard burst up the middle on the first play of the fourth period. Senior Creighty Dickson added the extra point and the Eagles had cut the deficit to 29-7 with 11:56 still to play.

Portland got the ball one final time and got to the shadow of Windham’s end zone again before this time being denied.

The Bulldogs began at their 20 and Rodrigues got things going with a 25-yard burst. After a holding penalty set up first-and-20, McGowan ran for six yards, Jones gained nine to midfield, Rodrigues ran for seven yards into Eagles’ territory, then Rodrigues broke tackles and gained 16 yards for a first down at the 27. After Thurston lost two yards, he kept the ball again on a run to the left and nearly scored, being brought down just a yard shy of the goal line, setting up first-and-goal.

This time, however, Portland couldn’t finish, as Rodrigues lost a yard, was held to no gain, then lost a yard again before a bad snap to Jones forced a loss of downs.

Windham got the ball back at its 8 with 5:26 remaining, but was content to largely stay on the ground. After Sperry gained nine yards, he was thrown for a two-yard loss by senior Will Lukoki. On third-and-3, Cofone gained four yards to move the chains. After Longstreth threw incomplete, Sperry gained six yards, then Longstreth connected with Arbour for 12 yards and a first down at the 37. After Sperry ran for three yards, freshman Jordan Pastore got an opportunity to handle the ball, picking up eight yards, then 12 for a first down at the Bulldogs’ 40. After Pastore ran for five yards, he was held to no gain and that ran the clock down to zero, making Portland’s 29-7 victory official.

While the Bulldogs celebrated, they know full well it wasn’t a flawless effort.

“At this point of the year, we’re still learning a lot of things,” said Jones. “We still have to get better at a lot of things on offense especially. That last drive where we got stopped, that’s not our personality. We still have to be more physical on the defensive side of the ball, not let up big chunk plays in the pass game and just be dogs.”

“In both of our games, I feel like we’re starting fast and the kids play well, but what we have to realize is that we have to fight through adversity for two full halves,” Green said. “We have a lot of guys going two ways and that’s not changing any time soon and they have to step up to the challenge.

“I’m proud that we got a win over a well-coached, tough Windham team. (Sperry) is an absolute stud. I’ve seen enough in one game and on film to call him one of the best backs in the state. They have threats outside. They’re young, but they’ll keep getting better and they’ll be a threat in the North.”

Portland tallied 379 yards of offense, turned the ball over just once and was flagged five times for 42 yards.

Jones led the way with 128 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He also caught one pass for eight yards.

McGowan ran for 96 yards on 13 attempts and caught a pass for 14 yards.

Rodrigues was effective on the ground as well, rushing 11 times for 58 yards.

Martin had four attempts for 19 yards with a TD.

Thurston wound up 2-of-5 through the air for 22 yards and an interception, and ran eight times, good for 72 yards.

Despite the margin on the scoreboard, Windham did many things well.

The Eagles finished with 252 yards, didn’t turn the ball over and only committed three penalties for 15 yards.

Longstreth attempted 26 passes, completing 13 for 147 yards.

Sperry gained 29 yards on 10 carries and had Windham’s lone touchdown.

Arbour was the top receiver, catching six balls for 94 yards.

A look ahead

Windham will try again for its initial win next Friday, but the task is daunting, as reigning champion Thornton Academy (2-0) pays a visit.

Portland will go to Bonny Eagle (1-1) next Friday, which might be its biggest test to date.

“I feel like we play much better as a team in a visiting environment then at home,” Jones said. “I know our guys will give their best effort. We’re more determined than ever this year. Discipline is big this year. That’s what cost us last year’s (state) game and it won’t cost us this year.”

“(Bonny Eagle) Coach (Kevin) Cooper does a tremendous job,” Green said. “He’s one of, if not the best football coach in the state. We have a lot of respect for him. We’ll focus on ourselves first. We feel like if we go in and play our best game, we’ll have a good shot to win. We knew we had guys coming back this year. It’s about filling in key roles. We have to continue to build depth and develop young players and if we stay healthy, we’ll be just fine in the long run.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

