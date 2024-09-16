7th Annual Autumn Equinox at Maine Audubon

4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Gilsland Farm, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth, $30, $15 children. maineaudubon.org

Welcome fall, and give a nod to Maine Audubon as the organization reaches its 50th anniversary. Autumn Equinox features food from several trucks: PB + ME, Cargo Pizza, The Marshmallow Cart, Tacos Del Seoul and Barry Larry’s. While your taste buds are enjoying the flavors, your ears will be treated to tunes from singing duo This or Better. Mainer Patrick Show, the No. 2-ranked freestyle soccer player in the world, will also perform.

Portland Symphony Orchestra 100th Season Opening Weekend Block Party

5 to 8 p.m. Friday. City Hall Plaza and Myrtle Street, Portland, free. portlandsymphony.org

The Portland Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 100th season with a free, festive gathering. The block party, being held just outside City Hall, which houses the orchestra’s home venue, includes a fiddle trio, brass quintet, solo cello, solo marimba and other musical performances. Watch for special pieces from Portland Ballet and Opera Maine. Entertain the kids with an instrument petting zoo and a craft station. Hit the food trucks for dinner, and if you’re over 21, enjoy a beer at the beer garden set up inside Merrill Auditorium.

A Killer Night at Club 85, A 1980s speakeasy mystery by Robert J. Leblanc

7 p.m. Friday. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 at the door. thehillarts.me

Sleuths Mystery Entertainment invites you to dust off your ’80s garb and join them for an entertaining evening that enlists your crime-solving skills. Lane and Wade have a plan to open a nightclub and are ready to slay. Trouble comes calling when money problems arrive, as does a dead body. Everyone’s a suspect, and audience members will be served up plenty of clues. Solve the crime and you could leave with a prize. But really, everyone wins with the fun, fast-paced night of shenanigans.

Maine Roller Derby: R.I.P. Tides vs. the Shipwreckers

5:30 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 3 Chabot St., Westbrook, $12, free for under 12. mainerollerderby.com

Head to Happy Wheels Skate Center for opening night of Maine Roller Derby’s fall season, sure to be a thrilling time of flat track roller derby action. MRD’s home teams, the R.I.P. Tides and the Shipwreckers will be busting out the defensive and offensive moves as they whiz around the track collecting points. Find a spot around the rink, or sit track side for an even more exciting experience.

The Price Is Right Live

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, $36 to $66. crossarenaportland.com

You’re probably already hearing the theme song from “The Price is Right” play in your head. Now, experience a live version of the iconic TV game show. Come on down to Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for a chance to get on stage to play Plinko and to spin the legendary Big Wheel. Even if you don’t get to compete, we think the game show’s live version will be priceless.

