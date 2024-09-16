BOSTON — Patriots linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and is out for the season, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald.

The news was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The defensive captain appeared to suffer the injury with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter of the 23-20 loss to the Seahawks. He stayed in for one more play before exiting the game.

Bentley, 28, finishes the season with 12 tackles, a half sack and one tackle for loss. The four-time captain is in his seventh season with the Patriots and signed a two-year contract extension last offseason.

The Patriots are left with Jahlani Tavai, Raekwon McMillan, Christian Elliss and Curtis Jacobs at linebacker on their 53-man roster. They also have Joe Giles-Harris on the practice squad and Sione Takitaki, who’s eligible to return after Week 4, on the PUP list.

It’s another difficult loss for a Patriots defense that’s already without defensive tackle Christian Barmore (blood clots). The Patriots traded away outside linebacker Matthew Judon before the season.

Bentley was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Purdue. He has 509 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 29 QB hits, two interceptions and four forced fumbles in 83 career games with 68 starts.

