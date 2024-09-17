Every individual deserves to be able to age with dignity and comfort in the community they’ve chosen to build their life in. But when I speak with many constituents, especially those on fixed incomes, I hear from people who are struggling to make ends meet. One of the concerns I hear most frequently is about the exorbitant prices of necessary health care and medications.

In the Legislature, my colleagues and I have made it a priority to do everything we can to provide relief by lowering these costs. This included passing legislation to expand eligibility for the Medicare Savings Program, which I was proud to support.

The Medicare Savings Program helps older people with lower incomes pay for some or all of their out-of-pocket costs for Medicare premiums, deductibles and copayments. Depending on your eligibility, the program can also pay for the Part B premium, which is usually deducted from Social Security. That means real money back into people’s pockets.

This expansion is now in effect and is expected to help more than 45,000 Mainers. While the amount of the benefit varies depending on the individual, it typically averages around $7,300. That kind of money makes a real difference in a household budget.

If you have Medicare, you may qualify for this program. Even if you did not previously qualify, please consider applying now. The income limits have been updated, and there is no asset test.

For help applying, reach out to your local Area Agency on Aging. Here in Old Orchard Beach and throughout York County, that is the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, which is an incredible resource for older and disabled adults in our community. They can be reached by calling (800) 427-7411.

Another helpful resource for information on the Medicare Savings Program is Consumers for Affordable Health Care, which can be reached at (800) 965-7476. They do a great job of helping folks of all ages understand and access their options for health coverage.

Over the past two years in the Legislature, we’ve also passed other measures to improve economic security for older Mainers.

The cost of housing, including property taxes, is another issue that makes a serious impact on household budgets. To help relieve the burden of property taxes, we expanded the Property Tax Fairness Credit for those 65 and older from $1,500 to $2,000 and expanded eligibility so more middle-income Mainers will benefit from the program.

We also increased the annual income tax pension deduction and created a statewide paid family and medical leave program so that families won’t have to choose between a paycheck and caring for themselves or a sick loved one.

These measures will make a real difference in people’s lives, but I know we have more work to do to make sure that all Maine people can age with dignity in the homes and communities they love. In the Legislature, I remain committed to prioritizing policies like the Medicare Savings Program that provide real relief to the people who need it most.

If you need assistance, or if you would like to share your questions, concerns and ideas with me, please do not hesitate to contact me at lori.gramlich@legislature.maine.gov.

Rep. Lori K. Gramlich, D-Old Orchard Beach, is serving her third time in the Maine House. She is the House chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

