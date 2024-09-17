FALMOUTH—Falmouth’s girls’ soccer team knew coming into play Tuesday evening that it would get its biggest test of the season against longtime power Windham.

And in the span of 80 minutes, he Navigators discovered they’re not quite at the top tier yet, but that they can play with one of the preseason favorites.

And there’s still time to close the gap.

The Eagles needed only nine minutes to go on top to stay, as junior Neve Ledbetter finished from junior Bella Vassoler.

With 10:41 to play in the first half, after a great play from senior Emily Talbot, who dazzled from start to finish, Ledbetter had a shot saved by Falmouth senior goalkeeper Madison VerLee, but sophomore Mackenzie Delewski was waiting to bury to rebound to make it a two-goal game

The Navigators couldn’t respond and Windham went on to a 2-0 victory.

The Eagles improved to 2-0-1 and in the process, dropped Falmouth to 2-1-1.

“We’re happy with that one,” said longtime Windham coach Deb LeBel. “That’s the best 80 minutes we’ve played. Falmouth’s a really good team. They’ll win a ton of games. Defensively, they’re very good. We knew they had speed. We knew this was kind of a pivotal game for us to win early.”

Early barometer

Falmouth lost to Windham, 2-0, in last year’s quarterfinals. The Eagles then went on to lose to Gorham in the semifinals.

This fall, Windham is viewed by many as the team to beat in a Class A South region which might be the most balanced and deepest in memory. The Eagles opened with a 2-2 tie at Thornton Academy, then handled visiting Noble (7-1) last week.

The Navigators, meanwhile, started with wins at Portland (4-0) and Deering (3-0), then settled for a 1-1 home tie against Cheverus last week.

Host Falmouth won the regular season matchup a year ago, 3-1, but Windham took the one that mattered most.

Tuesday, on a warm mid-September evening (74 degrees at kickoff), the Eagles took advantage of their opportunities to get out of town with a victory.

The game’s first scoring chance produced the first goal, as with 31:56 to play in the first half, after Vassoler beat a defender, she dribbled toward the end line, then crossed the ball in front to Ledbetter, who settled it and fired it past VerLee for a 1-0 lead.

“We’re working on getting to the end line and putting the ball where anyone can finish, not shooting from far out where it’s easy for the keeper to save it,” said LeBel.

After Windham junior Marley Jarvais and senior Emily Talbot were off-target, Falmouth looked to counter, as freshman Charlotte Talmadge sent a nice ball ahead to senior captain Gwen Long, but Eagles sophomore goalkeeper Libby Hartwell got there just a split second faster.

In the 25th minute, Long shot in the box, but it was blocked by Windham junior Nola Bryant.

Then, with 10:41 remaining before halftime, the Eagles doubled their advantage.

After senior Devan Kennie threw the ball in from the side, Talbot got it, beat a defender and crossed the ball to Ledbetter. This time, Ledbetter’s shot was saved by VerLee, but Deleweski buried the rebound to make it 2-0.

“Talbot had a great game,” said Falmouth coach Ben Johnson. “She’s a really good player. She was the best player out there today.”

Late in the half, Hartwell had to go sprawling to deny a bid from junior Margo Hesson, then she saved a long free kick from senior captain Mackenzie VerLee.

Both teams would have chances in the second half, but couldn’t capitalize.

Just seconds into the half, Long beat a defender to a long pass and with Hartwell off her line, had a lot of net to shoot at, but missed just wide.

The Eagles looked to add to their lead, but Vassoler missed just high, senior Kyla Harvie grazed the crossbar on a shot off a corner kick and senior Stella Jarvais missed wide.

With 22:58 remaining, Long set up junior Ella Morse for a look to cut the deficit in half, but Morse missed wide.

After Madison VerLee robbed freshman Emily Wardwell, Hartwell barely beat sophomore Hadley Perry to a loose ball.

“Libby, our keeper, came up huge tonight,” said LeBel. “That’s the best game she’s played. She came up big in some key spots.”

Down the stretch, VerLee dazzled, saving a one-timer from Stella Jarvais, then diving to somehow deny a bender from 20-yards out off the left foot of Marley Jarvais.

“Preseason, I showed (Madison) the save she didn’t make in the playoff game last year, which was basically the identical save on a Marley shot, left side of the 18, across the goal, but she made it today,” Johnson said. “That was a massive save and a confidence booster. I hope that’s the growth we see the rest of the year.”

Bryant nearly extended the lead with a blast that rang off the crossbar and after beating Long to a Mackenzie VerLee cross, Hartwell saved a shot from Morse, slamming the door on Windham’s 2-0 victory.

The Eagles finished with a 7-5 edge in shots on frame, got five saves from Hartwell and took five corner kicks to Falmouth’s two.

The Navigators got five saves from Madison VerLee.

“We have to figure out how to score more goals in the run of play, but I think we did a good job battling with them,” Johnson said. “I think they’re the best team in the state.”

More big tests

Windham is home with South Portland Thursday, then has its next big showdown, at Gorham Tuesday of next week.

“I think we’re still putting the puzzle pieces together,” said LeBel. “I’d put Gorham up there as a team to beat. Our goal is to be there at the end. We just have to keep working hard and working on finishing. We don’t have one player who will put up 30 goals. We have a bunch of girls who can contribute. If we can do that, we’ll be fine.”

Falmouth stays home to battle Kennebunk Thursday, then plays at Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

“We have to fix some things,” said Johnson. “We have to find players for certain roles. We want to be in the top eight to host a playoff game. We have to turn the corner.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

