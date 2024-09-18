Two years ago, Tim Nangle was elected as my state senator, representing parts of Westbrook, as well as Casco, Frye Island, Raymond and Windham. One of the reasons I’m supporting him for reelection is his work to improve nurse-to-patient ratios in Maine hospitals.

As a former RN, I can attest to the legitimate impact of higher nurse staffing levels on quality of care. Each nurse having fewer patients allows them to devote more time to each one, improving patient outcomes and staff retention. Mandated nurse-to-patient ratios are a proven way to save lives, yet the Senate’s bill didn’t pass the Maine House.

Each of us, or our loved ones, at any moment could find ourselves in a hospital bed, relying on a nurse for our health and well-being – so we are all stakeholders. Please join me in voting to keep Tim Nangle working on this in the Maine State Senate.

Patty Bruce

Westbrook

Copy the Story Link