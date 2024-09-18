WINDHAM – Dale Walter Potter, a resident of Windham, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2024. Born on Nov. 7, 1963, in Portland, Dale was the beloved son of the late Dennis E. Potter and Katherine F. Nanos.

Dale’s early education took place in the Windham school system. Following his schooling, he dedicated many years to the food industry, at one point owning his own restaurant. In his later years, Dale found his true calling in healthcare, where he earned multiple certifications and took great pride in caring for the elderly.

Dale’s adventurous spirit led him to reside in various places across the country, including San Diego, Southern Florida, and New York City. Most recently, he was in the process of purchasing a home in Zephyr Hills, Fla., with his long-time friend, Stanley Brown.

Dale will be fondly remembered for his spontaneous visits with family and friends, a testament to his warm and generous nature. He was an active member of the South Windham Community Church, where he formed many dear friendships and was known for his generosity and kindness to those in need.

Dale is survived by his loving family: his sisters Denise and her husband Christian, Darlene and her partner Dave, Debbie, and his brother David and his wife Alison. He will also be deeply missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, and cousins.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Steele and the dedicated staff at Martins Point for their compassionate care of Dale.

A graveside service to honor Dale’s life will be held at Arlington Cemetery in North Windham on Friday, Sept. 20, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Mary.

Dale’s presence in the lives of his family and friends was a gift, and he will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved him.

